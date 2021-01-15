Cover to Cover
The Sweet Life of Coty Forno
Do you remember that experience of being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Yes! It was an extremely fun experience. I was Miss Cumberland at the time and did a fashion shoot with other local titleholders.
What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you? Oh, so much has happened since that first cover shoot. I moved to New York City, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and back to Maryland. In that time, I worked for many professional theatre companies as an actor, director, choreographer, and teacher. I did several movies, TV pilots, and commercial work. I opened Mountain City Center for the Arts in 2013 to motivate compassionate, courageous artists. We’ve had the privilege of working with students all across the tristate area and have received national recognition for our programming. I got married, had a beautiful baby boy, and have spent the past 15 years (really? 15?) connecting with artists, making art, and pursuing what I love with people I love. I am currently on the board of the Educational Theatre Foundation, A Freddie G. Fellow, and a regional Jumpstart Theatre partner, helping to bring theatre programs to underserved middle schools in the tristate area. I am extremely grateful for all of the amazing opportunities and humbled by all of the love and support.
So life is different than it was when you were re on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Extremely. I was single, pursuing a performance career. I am now a business owner, wife, and mother. At my core however, I am still that same dreamer hoping to make the world a more beautiful and magical place.
What is something you've been doing that people might be surprised to learn? Cooking. Since quaratine, I have been cooking non stop. It's become a stress reliever and creative outlet.
What is it that you would love to do next? The past year has been a transformational year for me personally and professionally. I am open to whatever the universe has in store. My hope is that whatever it is, it brings me joy, allows me to connect with kind loving people, spend more quality time with the people I love, and create art.
Do you still feel a connection to Allegany County? Absolutely! I appreciate it more now than I ever have. The beauty of the landscape, the community, and my family. It doesn't get any better than that!
What do you think it takes to be a future Allegany Magazine cover story? I think someone who is kind, hopeful, and believes that anything is possible. Someone who is out there making a difference and sharing more love and compassion with the world.