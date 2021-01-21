Three cheers for Jade Kenny
And the face that relaunched a magazine
Do you remember being on the cover of Allegany Magazine? Was it a good experience for you? I remember when I first was asked to be on the cover I was so thrilled not only because it was one of my first big media opportunities as Miss Maryland but because I was Miss Allegany when I was crowned Miss Maryland. I felt like it had all come full circle. It was a dream come true to be on the cover and have the ability to share my story and lay out my plans for the year ahead! One memory that stands out is the day of Allegany Magazine’s cover reveal party. Walking into a room full of people from all over the county who took time off of work to come support and meet me will always remain one of the humblest and memorable moments as Miss Maryland for me. I loved being able to meet different people and hear their stories while signing autographs and seeing the article come to life!
What have been up to since last we caught up with you? Well, if you’re a fan of watching Professional Football, you might be able to spot me from time to time. I am cheerleader for the Washington football team. Being a huge football fan, I decided to give the NFL a whirl and auditioned for Washington (formerly Redskins), one of the most prestigious cheer reputations in the league.
What is something about you that might surprise people? I’m more spontaneous than people think I am because I’ve seen how valuable and short life can be. I’m stronger, more appreciative, and I’m proud of who I’ve continued to become. And I don’t think I am finished with the pageant world just yet. I might dust off the rhinestone and heels in the future!