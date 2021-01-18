Looking good in Green
Two Time Cover Subject Ty cools his Jets
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Our two time cover subject, Ty Johnson was back in the news in 2020!
One day after being waived by the Detroit Lions, second-year running back Ty Johnson was claimed by the New York Jets on October 2.
At just 23 years old, Ty was released by the Lions on Thursday, October 1 to make room for veteran safety Jayron Kearse, who had been reinstated by the NFL from a three-game suspension violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Kearse was signed by the Lions in the offseason.
Johnson, the former Fort Hill and University of Maryland football star, was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
He appeared on our July 2017 and January, 2020 covers and last year was tapped as Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating Person of the Year.
During his rookie season, Ty Johnson appeared in all 16 games with one start for the Lions and finished as the team’s third leading rusher behind Kerryon Johnson (403) and Bo Scarbrough (377), gaining 273 yards on 63 attempts for a 4.3 average. He also caught 24 passes for 109 yards for 4.5 yards per reception to be the team’s sixth-leading receiver. He returned three kicks for 58 yards with a long of 25 to average 19.3 per return.
Johnson, the first two-time Area Player of the Year with the Sentinels, was a healthy inactive for the Lions' 26-23 victory at Arizona last Sunday. He appeared in the team's first two games of the season, where he was credited with an assist on a special teams tackle and was targeted once on a long Matthew Stafford pass inside the final minutes in Detroit's loss at Green Bay.
His release from Detroit was met by sharp criticsm from sports journalist in the Motor City claiming Ty’s dismissal was just one of a chain of bad mistakes and decisions being made by a coaching staff that “refuses to learn from its own mistakes” (Detrot Free Press.)
But the 2015 Fort Hill graduate took the move all in stride.
“I don’t see myself as some freak of nature. I think I just have a strong work ethic and I think anyone can get that same work ethic,” he told Allegany Magazine. “You just have to have the right mindset. I believe if you have the proper mindset, believe in a higher power, have that strong work ethic, and keep your commitments, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something, you will be successful in whatever you want to do.”
And as for his own future?
“The NFL is just one of my dreams,” Ty Johnson says. “I have a whole lot of other dreams for myself. There is still a lot I want to achieve – in playing football and off the field. I think that it’s important to have a blue print for your future. You get a blueprint in your mind and the skies the limit. There is no telling what you can do what you get your mind set on it.”