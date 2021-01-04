From the Editor’s Desk
Making the Magazine Crystal Clear
Reflecting on the First 15 years
Traditionally, the gift to celebrate a 15th anniversary is crystal. Ironically, we are coming out of the year 2020 – a year that represents perfect version and clarity. And so I think it’s actually the perfect time to mark a milestone for the magazine.
It was 15 years ago – this month – January 28, 2006 to be exact – when Allegany Magazine published its very first edition. Since then we've all been through a lot together -- personally and professionally -- as a community and as individuals. I think outside of family members, my relationship with all of you is the longest I have ever commemorated.
In an era where many lifestyles magazines come and go and even fold within the first few years, the fact that a magazine highlighting your home is celebrating 15 years is actually pretty remarkable and a testament to your love for your community – and the people in it. Not every area -- even big cities -- has its own magazine. And some of them that do -- guess what? They are actually copying ideas and styles from us!
There is an expression: "I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I intended to be." I know that is true for me. I am home when I am in Allegany County and I’m most at home at Allegany Magazine.
It is all of you – our readers -- who allow me to do this job the way I always thought it could be done when it was first created in October, 2005. And it is all of you who inspire me and instill in me the drive to keep doing it -- and to make every issue better than the last. I also want to thank the many talented writers and photographers who have permitted us to use their images and words over the years. You continue to teach us and challenge us and we sure appreciate all of you. I think we are in a wonderful spot with a great team right now -- from our freelancers to our advertising representatives to our designer to our publisher -- this feels like a new golden age for us. We have had and continue to have some of the most amazing folks who make this magazine its own little miracle every single month.
Fifteen years ago, I walked into what would be my office at Allegany Magazine. And I walked into a new idea. But I had no idea what I was walking into. After a decade and a half, and a few more gray hairs than I started with, I’m just as excited now to be here as I was 15 years back. I still have the passion, excitement and commitment to this magazine and to the community as I did back then.
The readers of Allegany Magazine have always been very good at letting me know what they want and even do not want in this magazine. And sometimes, they blow up my social media telling me about it at 2 a.m. on a Saturday morning!
In this special anniversary edition of Allegany Magazine, we are going to visit with some of our most popular and most talked about “cover stories” over the years – we will find out where they are now – and some of the answers to how life has changed for some of our previous cover subjects might impress you. I might go as far to say that being a cover of Allegany Magazine seems to be a good luck charm. Along with each story, you are going to read a “Behind the Scenes” note from me on what it took to put the original story together and sometimes, even my own private thoughts and recollections.
When I first envisioned the magazine I would put my name to as managing editor, Allegany Magazine doesn’t even come close to what I imagined. It’s much better. You were so supportive of this magazine when we got started 15 years ago. And to be honest, we didn’t even know what we were doing then. We were flying by the seat of our pants. Now that we really do know what we are doing and how to do it, we are so tickled you have been with us this long and we can’t wait to show you what’s next!
This is – as always – your magazine. I want you to feel ownership in this magazine just as much as I do. I want you to feel like this magazine belongs to you…because, truly it does.
Here at Allegany Magazine, we all do what we do for you, but we couldn't do it without you either.
Thank you so much for the last 15!
See what you got started?
May we all continue to get even better with age!