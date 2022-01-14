What’s Cooking
From the Firehouse to your house
Recipes to test your smoke alarms this season!
What exactly is “Firehouse” cooking? Maybe you have heard of it. It really is its own style of cooking and many a professional firefighter and even professional chef is very much acquainted with it. Firehouse cooking is simply hearty and often times healthy meals that can be prepared for a lot of people very quickly and can also “keep.” It comes from the tradition of firefighters working long shifts in the firehouse – where they eat and sleep and stay for 40 hour shifts or more. But they gotta eat, right? So someone at the firehouse sometimes gets assigned to KP (kitchen patrol) duties, becomes the station’s designated cook and then gets to serve up the meals. But here’s the problem – imagine you have spent hours preparing a great meal for 10 to 15 people and then there’s a call – the crew has to abandon the table to suit up, get the gear on, and go on a run. Not only does the food prepared in a firehouse have to be sustainable and hearty, it has to be something that can be easily warmed up when the call ends and the firefighters return to the fire station.
And so, a new genre of cooking was born. Firehouse foods are often simple and uncomplicated – crock pot and slow cooker meals. It’s the kind of meal you can put on one bowl or one plate and eat while standing or even on the go if need be. Firehouse foods are foods for people who can’t sit still or don’t even have the luxury of it most times. And I will also add -- it’s good food. Firehouse food is some of the best meals you will ever eat – because look at this way – those men and women living in that house are dedicated to their jobs – dedicated to serving the public – so why wouldn’t they be dedicated to one another as well and prepare some amazing meals?
You don’t have to be a firefighter or the member of a rescue squad to enjoy firehouse style foods. You don’t even have to have a large family. You can pair these recipes down to two or four. But keep in mind, most of these are “set up” for large hungry groups with big appetites.