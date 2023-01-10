Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
These are folks in our area who never seek the spotlight and never ask for attention but yet deserve to be recognized for their positivity, inspiration, tenacity, and even good old fashioned gumption! All suggested by you - our readers.
Today's Featured Fascinating Person is...
Anthony Joseph
Life long resident of Allegany County, residing in LaVale, Maryland
Editor’s Note: He may not be Allegany County’s newest or even youngest county commissioner, but the name Anthony Joseph is still one we should be paying attention to in future local elections and in the world of politics. Had he been elected in November, Anthony would have been the youngest elected commissioner in the county’s history. At not yet 20 years old, however, Anthony is poised for a future in public service should be continue to seek elections. He now has name recognition and knows how to “play the game.” He knows how to canvas and how to campaign. He also represents a generation of younger people not shying away from running for office and all the scrutiny that comes with that. He will learn from this defeat and hopefully remain a name we see on yard sales again. For the record, incumbents Dave Caporale and Creade Brodie Jr. and William Atkinson, all Republicans, were the top finishers for three open seats on the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. As of press time, Caporale led with 13,780 votes, followed by Atkinson with 12,423 and Brodie’s 12,016. Anthony Joseph had 5,132 votes when all was said and done – but that’s 5,132 reasons why this young man makes our list of Most Fascinating this year.
How would we know you? I currently attend Frostburg State University where I am pursuing degrees in political science, legal studies and sociology. I am a youth minister at my church where I teach middle school 6-8 grades every Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. I am a product of the Allegany County school system going through John Humbird and Cash Valley Elementary, Braddock Middle School and ultimately graduating from Allegany High School in 2021. And you may know me because I ran for Allegany County Commissioner in 2022.
What got you interested in politics? During the pandemic, I found myself with a lot of time in my hands, so I really got into political history. I starting really reading books and watching documentaries about different political figures. The one that really changed things for me was after I watched “Bobby Kennedy for President” on Netflix. I knew this is was what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.
Why did you run for county commissioner? I simply want to help and serve the people of Allegany County. I grew up here, and I want to help drive Allegany County forward into the future, creating a county that my children can prosper and thrive in and create a place where they can raise their families as well.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I would say the two back to back exams I had today. One was for my Philosophy class and another was for my political assassins class.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m actually a very introverted person. Which is ironic because of my run for public office! But I am a huge classic movie buff. I like to watch movies from the 30s,40s,50s,60s and 70s. I’m also the biggest Sopranos fan in the world.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? Getting junk food and watching either the Sopranos, Criminal Minds, or a documentary
What do you do for fun? For fun I like to read books, go to the gym and just relax and watch TV
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? It’s as simple as that. It is my home. This is where I’ve grown up, my family has grown here, I went to battle with my high school brothers on the football field here at Greenway Avenue on Friday nights. I love this county and I want to give back for what this area has done for me.
Any words you live by? “No one is better than you and you are no better than anyone else” Charlemagne Tha God aka Lenard McKelvey and “The only time you lose in life is when you quit ~ Caesar Chavez
What two words best describe you? Compassionate and transparent