Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
These are folks in our area who never seek the spotlight and never ask for attention but yet deserve to be recognized for their positivity, inspiration, tenacity, and even good old fashioned gumption! All suggested by you - our readers.
To see this year's group all in one "exhibit" pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition today.
Today's Featured Fascinating Person is...
Bryant Sandman
Short Gap, WV
Allegany Magazine: How did you become interested in collecting, growing, and rehabilitating desert botanicals?
Bryant Sandman: My grandmother gave me a few cactus as a young boy, which initially sparked my interest in them and years later a childhood friend ordered a bunch of seeds from Germany that he grew out and shared with me.
AM: You have plants from all over the world. Can you tell me where some of them are from, and how many are endangered or critically endangered?
BS: Nearly all of my plants would be native to Latin America ranging from Mexico to Chile. However I do grow several species native to the southwestern United States as well as Africa and Cuba. Many of these plants are endangered; a few are critically endangered. Most are threatened by habitat loss, climate change, and illegal collection. This hobby, growing cactus, has allowed me to play a small part in their conservation.
AM: What is the most endangered plant you have in your collection?
BS: Haageocereus Tenuis is the rarest species in my collection. Unfortunately it’s facing extinction, possibly in our lifetime. In 2004, the population consisted of 504 plants spread across 3 square kilometers. A survey in 2014 has shown the population was only 30% of that figure only 10 years later.
AM: What are some of the problems you've seen in the plants?
BS: Most of what I have encountered are the basic fungal and bacterial infections that are common when growing cactus in less than ideal conditions. The rain, humidity, and cold temperatures are the biggest factors in the onset of these diseases and blights.
AM: Once you’ve “rescued” a plant and nurtured it back to health, what happens next?
BS: Next comes the propagation. Typically I’ll try growing several more to trade, sell, or gift to other cactus enthusiasts.
AM: Are any of the plants ever relocated to their native surroundings?
BS: Unfortunately no, in most cases their habitat has been destroyed by land development and commercial farming.
AM: What happens to the plants during cold weather?
BS: I have two additions that were built on and heated separately from the main structure. These 10 x 20 rooms are packed with shelving and during the winter I bring everything inside to go dormant. This is achieved by keeping the temperatures below 50° & completely dry for almost six months. The LEDs are full spectrum grow lights that I use for plants that I like to propagate over winter, mostly succulents and grafted cactus.
AM: You've given presentations for local organizations such as Cumberland Garden Club; what does a presentation entail? What do you talk about?
BS: A presentation would have a display of plants selected to represent their diversity, unique forms, and examples of different species. During the presentation I would cover an array of topics concerning their care and propagation, as well as doing a Q&A with members. Typically I will bring plants to share and gift to members as well as a tray or two of plants for sale.
AM: What do you enjoy most about collecting and rehabbing desert botanicals?
BS: Everything! It’s a lot of work that I thoroughly enjoy, growing cacti has been a blessing in my life & I’ve often referred to it as my therapy garden.
Victoria Koerner