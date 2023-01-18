Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Frank Asher
How would we “know” you? Depends on who you talk to. I won first prize and installed a public Art Piece in Frostburg. Sponsored by Frostburg First. It's called, "A Trellis to Remember" (Near the parking lot across from City Place) I won 3rd place at the Allegany Arts Council Members Show in 2021. I created a mobile of found objects in nature plus pieces of glass and words to connect the thoughts we have about living in balance with nature/spirit and flesh. I coordinated Queer Sensibilities in June of 2021...The first Queer Art show in Cumberland. All local queer artists. I donate time tending to a public land space with Beautify Cumberland... Keeping it green and unique...It is the season for a makeover. I was on the board of the Gilchrist Museum July 2021 to August of last year. I took control of the garden, cleaning and reworking the whole garden by adding lots of color and life. I was fortunate enough to be in "A Christmas Carol" at The Cumberland Theater. I had a few lines. -- when I could remember them. I am active in the Garden Club of Cumberland (my garden was on the garden tour in 2021.) I am also a member of the House and Garden Club of Frostburg. And most recently, I have a few pieces at the Queer Show at Frostburg State University. – Queer Appalachia. And I maintain a basket on Main Street. Wow, I am tired just reading all that!
What keeps you busy? My garden plus a few other gardening projects. I see myself as a landscape gardener and garden artist.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Six hours in my garden and two truck loads of garden debris..A lot of clean-up..All while fasting. I have fasted for up to five days.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am an introvert and keep to myself. I recharge in my alone time in my garden. I am working on a Chap Book... Oh, I practice the Wim Hof method. Cold showers and all. That was challenging at first. I still yell out in the morning under a cold shower.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? A grilled ribeye steak or lamb. And any kind of decadent, chocolate dessert..A hot shower.
What do you do for fun? Forage for mushrooms, play in the dirt, cook for my friends, play with my art supplies and write. I love to sit in my garden by my fire cauldron. And when I can afford it, I love traveling.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? It is quiet compared to downtown WDC. I lived in WDC for 24 years before moving here. I love hearing the trains instead of honking cars and loud urban street noises. I thoroughly enjoy the green mountains, the seasonal changes. And you can't beat the blue skies and exceptional clouds.