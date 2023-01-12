Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Josh and Mallory Sechler
Did you know there's a family-run flower farm near Allegany County, and it's open to visitors? Get all the details on the area's newest day trip destination, and start planning your visit!
Last year, Josh and Mallory Sechler (both natives of Allegany County) transformed the gently sloping fields adjacent to their home into Salt + Light Meadows, a family-owned -u-pick flower farm, gathering place, and, if things go according to plan, a future event center. Nestled just minutes from Allegany County, the farm sits back from the road and might easily be missed (if it's your first visit, just watch for the garden shed with the brightly-painted mural!), but upon entering the property you'll be dazzled by a colorful array of blooms, all situated around a charming, modern farmhouse.
This warm and inviting location is already becoming a popular destination for flower lovers and those seeking a close-to-home getaway, bringing people from around the region together even as the farm's transformation is ongoing; as Mallory puts it, "We're learning as we grow!" The Sechlers and their daughter Audie, 3, recently hosted a "ribbon-cutting" event, "Meet Us in the Meadows," to formally introduce the public to the farm and everything it has to offer. Allegany Magazine was there, and Mallory very graciously gave us all the details on the farm's amazing growth and their exciting future plans.
Allegany Magazine: How did Salt + Light Meadows get started?
Mallory Sechler: In 2020 I was a new mom isolated at home and was searching for something to fill my days and give me something outside of motherhood. I had never grown a single thing in my life but for some reason I have this draw to start growing flowers. I started growing Zinnias and Cosmos from seed inside my pantry and quickly fell in love with the entire process. I tended to those flowers daily from Spring to Fall in a 10 x 3 space in my front yard and like to say I came alive in those 30 square feet. Most sane people might say they would grow a larger flower box the following year, but I decided I was ready to grow an entire farm of flowers. So in the Spring of 2021, Salt + Light Meadows was born.
AM: You recently held a "ribbon-cutting" event, "Meet Us at the Meadows," which included vendors, activities, and u-pick bouquets. How did it go? What was your favorite part of the day?
MS: This event far exceeded my wildest expectations. With over 300 people in attendance, we ended the day with incredibly full hearts and not a single flower left in our flower garden. The support from our community and beyond has been far greater than we ever could have hoped for and for us, the best part about the entire day, and our new adventure as flower farmers is to provide a space for people to come and feel something special. To escape from the noise of our everyday lives and possibly catch a glimpse of Eden that so many of us long for.
AM: What are some of the activities you offer? It seems like there's something for everyone.
MS: Aside from bouquets of flowers, our garden art classes include activities such as butterfly wings, fairy gardens, pressed flower frames, flower smash art, and so much more.
AM: What has been your approach to planting and maintaining thousands of blooms?
MS: Lots of prayer! Growing anything is tough, especially when you are at the mercy of Mother Nature. From too much rain to not enough rain, cold temps or days that are just so hot, all the way to critters eating up an entire crop, there is always something unexpected happening.
AM: Are there activities during the Fall/Winter months?
MS: We hosted our garden art classes until frost, which for us is usually around the middle of October. All of our events are currently held outside so we can't host in the winter, but we hope to have indoor space in the future to be able to host events all year long. We will pick back up with events and flowers in the Spring when our tulips are in bloom.
AM: What are your long-term plans? What can we look forward to next year and in the future?
MS: We have some pretty big plans for the future of Salt + Light Meadows, but we're taking it year by year and giving every win or even setback to God. Our prayer is that He would use us and our property as an opportunity to enhance the lives of others through the truth that we are all called to be the Salt and Light of the world. Our big, scary goal is to one day build a commercial Greenhouse where we could host our events all year long with the option to rent it out for bridal showers, baby showers, small weddings, and more. Until then, we'll keep expanding our fields, adding to our line up of flowers, and reaching as many people as possible with the beauty of blooms!
-Victoria Koener