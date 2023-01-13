Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Today's Featured Fascinating Person is...
Kambria Rice
How did you become interested in engineering? I enjoy problem solving as well as math, and engineering allows me to apply both of these skills to real world issues.
What is your favorite part of the engineering program at Frostburg State University? My favorite part of the program is the small class sizes allowing for individual help as well as close relationships with my classmates and professors.
What do you like to do in your free time? I enjoy reading and going for drives.
Are you involved in any extracurricular activities? I am not, I’m pretty consumed by work and school.
What are your future plans? What do you see yourself doing after graduation? After graduation next December I hope to work at Northrop Grumman in the defense industry.
- Victoria Koerner
Photography by Victoria Koerner/Allegany Magazine. 2022