Pierce Miller
Keyser. West Virginia
Editor’s Note: Hey Alexa! Play Pierce Miller. Go ahead. Ask your AI device to play music by this local jazz/new age/funk/pop instrumental artist. It’s great music to read a magazine by – among other activities.
How would we know you? Music. I had always been writing solo material but archived it. In 2017, my uncle Shane Miller and I created a rock band named Pinnacle. He passed away two years ago after a rough cancer battle and since then, Pinnacle has been dissolved. But around eight months ago, I revisited my old recordings and started preparing the transition as a solo artist.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The ab exercise part of my workout.I’m still feeling it.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I played trumpet for a year in middle school band (and sucked). I learned very basic sheet music skills from band and taught myself piano by reading sheet music for Michael Jackson songs. Around a year later I pursued my main passion for the guitar. I’ve never had a guitar lesson or instructor. I just remember hearing all these riffs and melodies in my head and wanting to get them out. It took a few months and some rough sounding moments. I remember recording the demo version of my song “Salvation” from my album a few months after picking up guitar and being unsure about it at the time. After my close friends heard the demo, they were like “Dude, this sounds amazing!” And the rest is history.
People might also be surprised to learn that I ran Cross Country and Track for Keyser High School. After High School, I worked with Coach Ian Hankins to create a cross country program for Potomac State College. We went to nationals our 2nd year in existence and I made the top 40 by three points. Our team got 4th out of 20. After that, Coach moved to DC and I transferred to WVU to finish my engineering.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? The Dairy Barn in Keyser and wine mixers. But maybe not at the same time.
What do you do for fun? I do some weightlifting and exercise to stay in shape. I’m on a recreational soccer league with my lifelong best friend. I dabble in cooking. I’ve been told my red wine chicken penne and my scrambled eggs are amazing. I don’t really know recipes or study cooking. I just mix what sounds good and use my Grandma’s approach, lots of love and lots of butter! I like motorcycles and trail riding my dirt bike, which reminds me I need to stop procrastinating getting my street bike license!
What makes the Allegany County area special to you? This area has a lot of culture and pride for their community. When you go downtown, you can really feel the love and pride everybody has. Some areas only focus on a certain thing or market, but Allegany County thinks big picture and really puts in the effort to maintain a good community for all citizens, of all ages.
Any words you live by? “Life is not a rehearsal.”
What two words best describe you? I’ve been called passionate and inquisitive by several friends.