Sonya Cooper Lathrop
How would we know you? First, from the Ali Ghan Shrine Temple. A predominantly male organization; women are there to support their husbands as they move up the organizational ladder of leadership. My husband Mark Lathrop volunteered in four offices until becoming the CEO/Potentate of the Ali Ghan Shrine for the entire year of 2022. We are the first interracial couple, and I was the first-Black Lady in the history of the organization, since their organization was chartered in 1925. “We Hit the Ground Running” to ignite the philanthropy that the Shriners are known for, which is to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.
From January 2022-June 30, 2022, we raised $16,122.86 for Shriners Hospitals (Erie, PA, Dayton, OH and Philadelphia, PA), serving their children in Allegany, Garrett, and Washington County. As first-lady I organized our biggest fundraiser which was a Summer Community Festival called “For The Kids” that was held on June 11th. Our festival had well-over 400 in attendance and 40 plus volunteers at the event. The Summer Festival Planning Committee Members were: Bonnie Austin, Tawnia Austin, Susie Miller, Tammy Owens, Antoinette Royster, and Wendy Upchurch. Mark and his Assistant Rabban Officer Jim Kalbflesh were instrumental in the successful outcome of this event. Both Mark and Jim resigned their positions at Ali Ghan on July 1, 2022.
Other involvement in our community? Active member of Christ Lutheran Church in which I served on Church Council, Youth Coordinator, and other committees. Member of the Caucus of African-American Leaders, the Allegany County Branch of NAACP, Salvation Army Advisory Committee and Member of “Hands of Hope” of Allegany County.
What keeps you busy? I keep moving and keep praying throughout the day. I plan each day to purposely incorporate the physical, mental, spiritual components, and service to others in living my best life. Most importantly, daily, I think about “Service to Others,” by visiting the sick, providing meals for the sick and shut-in, taking individuals to their appointments, fund-raising for the church and other non-profit organizations.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? New chapter in my life, I applied for a part-time Substitute Teaching position with Allegany County Board of Education, and I started on October 31, 2022. I can go to a different school; work with any grade K-12; anywhere in the county; any type of classroom. This is challenging to me because I don’t know the lesson plan for the day until I get there. Once I get familiar with the routine of “not knowing” what I will be doing ahead of time, each day will be a new experience. I am up for the challenge!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have three college degrees, Bachelor of Science in Dance Education, University of Maryland; Master of Arts, The Ohio State University (OSU) and Master of Social Work, West Virginia University.
At Maryland, was a Terps Cheerleader and member of Gymkana; At OSU, received a full scholarship and teaching associate for two years and was a member of the OSU Dance company. Owner/Operator of Evans Dance School (a for profit) in Cleveland, OH and Founder/Director of the Sammy Davis Jr. Performing Arts School (a non-profit) in Los Angeles, CA.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? Favorite sweet treat is White Iced Cinnamon Rolls from Sanders’ Cookie Jar Bakery in Hagerstown. Love anything with licorice, Sambuca, Good & Plenty and Wiley Wallaby Classic Black Licorice. Eating Butter Popcorn and Carmel Milky Ways while watching the Maryland Terrapins football games.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? In October 1993 I moved back to Cumberland from Los Angeles, CA to raise my 15-month-old child Rock, aka “Miss Toto” because it was always a safe place to live, and my immediate family resided here. I knew my parents, John and Jo-Jacqueline Cooper, aunts, uncles, and cousins would help me raise Rock in a loving, nurturing healthy environment. Then I met my husband Mark (who's not from Cumberland but Port Allegany, PA) 2 years after I returned to Cumberland. He was the “icing on the cake” that solidified my stay in Allegany County. Although I missed and love the plethora of entertainment, diversity, and mixed cultures, I did not want to live through another horrific experience as the 1992 Los Angeles Rodney King “Race Riots”, so I returned to my “safety zone” in Cumberland.
Any words you live by? What is done in darkness shall be brought to light (sooner or later).
Luke 12: 2-3 (NIV Translation);
What two words best describe you? Energetic and Enthusiastic!