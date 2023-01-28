Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Today's Featured Fascinating People are...
Amber Long and Ernest Quinn
Chainsaws. They’re not just for jumberjacks and horror movies anymore!
Chainsaw sculptures made by Amber Long and Ernest Quinn began appearing in 2007. In touring their home and studio many rustic and fun creations may be found. Each sculpture is individual. No pieces of art are and can be created the same.
Each one is also painstakingly created and detailed. An eagle carving requires about three hours and the time investment required for each piece has lessened as Amber and Ernie have become more experienced.
After observing the craft many years ago, Amber became enthusiastically interested in the idea of using power tools to create intimate details in sculpting. She flew to Washington State to take what she thought would be an intense weekend workshop in the art of chainsaw sculpture. Later, she ended up teaching Ernie the craft. The couple actually met while both were working for the Sony Corporation.
Some memorable pieces created over the years include a Venus Fly Trap, Yoda from Star Wars, a colorful peacock and small Sasquatches – that’s Bigfoot to those of you on a first name basis with the beast.
The most popular requests the artist couples gets are for bears, squirrels, foxes, eagles and cardinals. Customers tend to be co-workers, friends, those attending art and craft shows, outdoor festivals and competitions where chainsaw art is featured. Larger pieces are often displayed in gardens and front yards. Memorials and crosses are also popular commissioned wall hangings.
While viewing the wooden sculptures from a distance, it is quite possible to miss the all the fine and exquisite details of this work. On closer inspection, the intricate strands of hair and facial features of a large white llama are very visible. These details are all carved using smaller hand tools. Another impressive creation discovered in the studio is a lovely wooden horse done in the style of old fashioned amusement park carousel.
When asked what character they would like to create in the future, Amber suggested that an alien creature might be fun. The couple’s unique creations add an element of warmth and personal expression to the homes of their customers. The two promote themselves professionally as “AmBert 'n' Ernie of Wooden Wonders.”
When asking Amber about their future in chainsaw art she says that they will do it as long as Ernie can move the logs. They may move to less heavy pieces when the time comes. But for now, each piece continues to move and inspire the couple and they seek new ways to perfect their blades and sharpen their talent (see what I did there?) With no signs of slowing down and with the smell of sawdust underfoot, Ernie excuses himself from this interview and visit to sharpen his blades and keep his machinery gassed up.
More wooden wonders await.
- Vicki Silverfeather