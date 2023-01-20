Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Brianna Lavelle
Western Maryland is football country. Every year in September local families prepare for another exciting season filled with Friday Night Lights, marching bands, Homecoming festivities, and of course the delicious pizza at Greenway Ave. Stadium.
Football is traditionally a male-dominated sport, but more and more young women are getting involved with full-contact football.
One of the young women who eagerly strapped on a helmet and shoulder pads this season was Brianna Lavelle who attends Fort Hill High School. Brianna is a sophomore and played split end for the Sentinels junior varsity squad.
“Playing at Fort Hill is a big thing, especially for a girl,” Brianna exclaimed. “Fort Hill is known for football and in most high schools you don't see females being encouraged to play. But Coach Alkire and Coach Steckman have really welcomed me and helped me develop as a player. They don't go easy on me just because I'm a girl.”
Women are participating in football at all levels, from preps to the pros. This year at least 12 females are employed as full-time NFL assistant coaches. Jennifer King is in her second year as a running backs coach for the Washington Commanders. King and other accomplished women in the sport inspire girls like Brianna and they provide real life examples that football is no longer just for men.
“There are difficulties that come with being on an all-boys football team,” said Brianna. “But my teammates are like my brothers and they accept me for who I am and realize girls can play any sport.”
Brianna enjoys playing other sports as well. She excels at soccer and is also breaking barriers as a member of the Fort Hill wrestling team. She wrestles at the 106 weight class and is the first female varsity wrestler in the history of Fort Hill. Last year she was the 1A/2A regional champion and was the 6th ranked female statewide. She wrestled boys all year until the regionals where she competed against other girls.
“My family encourages me the most – especially my little brother Hunter Lynn. They always believe in me and push me to chase my dreams,” said Briana. “My French teacher at Fort Hill, Marcy O'Rourke, has also encouraged me a lot. She is excited to watch videos of my wrestling matches and always happy to cheer me on.”
Wrestling is another sport increasingly more popular with women. Frostburg State University (FSU) recently announced the addition of women's wrestling program. FSU will join Alderson Broaddus as the second MEC school to add women's wrestling. There are currently 23 NCAA Division II colleges that offer women's wrestling.
When she's not involved with sports activities, Brianna coaches youth league cheerleading, she likes to eat at her favorite restaurant Wasabi's or just hang out with her best friend Makyah. She hopes to earn a college scholarship to continue wrestling and eventually pursue a career in firefighting.
“Every now and then I hear someone say that girls shouldn’t do what I’m doing and play these sports,” Brianna says. “But I ignore those comments and stay focused. I keep proving to those people that girls are capable of doing anything!”
Sid Thomas