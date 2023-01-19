Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Caroline Rose Orndorff
How would we know you? I started Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes at my church six years ago. I organize and promote it (with my family’s help) each year. We also collect the boxes and deliver them to a local drop-off point. I am a leader for FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) at my school. I lead a small group each week. I also volunteer for FCA community events and fundraisers. I am volunteering this year to help in The Elve’s Secret Workshop for this year’s upcoming Storybook Holiday in Frostburg. I am part of the SHOP program at school (Students Helping Other People). I’m also a WEB Leader (Where Everybody Belongs). It is a mentorship program for sixth graders. In the past, I volunteered with my family at the Union Rescue mission serving meals once a month
What keeps you busy? Spending time with my friends. Traveling and going on adventures with my family. Going to school! Basketball practice and Jazz band rehearsal. I ride horses at our friend’s farm. I ride western style. I started riding six years ago when I was seven. I play basketball for the Mount Savage Middle School team. I have played for the past two seasons. I run youth track for the Antelopes. I have been a member of the team for the past five years. I play the clarinet in the band and just started learning the Saxophone for the Jazz band
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I wrote a 180 page book called Life or Death during the pandemic.
What do you do for fun? Go on trail rides, collect model horses, design and make horse tack for model horses, make videos for my YouTube channel, go mountain biking with my dad, fish with my pap and snowboard in the winter.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? Allegany County is special because it is a good mix of town and country. It has lots of neat places like Rocky Gap, the GAP trail, and places to hike and enjoy the outdoors. I love my school and the friends I have made here. I love my town of Frostburg because it’s a small town where I can walk around and feel safe and everyone knows each other.
Any words you live by? I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. (I have this engraved on my shoelace charms on my track spikes)