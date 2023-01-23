Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
These are folks in our area who never seek the spotlight and never ask for attention but yet deserve to be recognized for their positivity, inspiration, tenacity, and even good old fashioned gumption! All suggested by you - our readers.
To see this year's group all in one "exhibit" pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition today.
Today's Featured Fascinating Person is...
Chablis Miller
Cumberland, Maryland
How would we know you? From my murals throughout Frostburg at, The Deep End, Baker Babes, and the Depot. I like changing the contents of my murals, from landscapes, figures, and florals, but you can always tell it's my work.
What keeps you busy? My four-year-old daughter. We are inseparable, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Finding time to post content. I love making reels of my work. It’s fun and gratifying to share my work which is often in my client’s homes, and also on my Instagram @chablissart.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m a self-taught artist and I’m always learning. The majority of my murals are through personal referrals, I haven't done any formal advertising. Another thing you may be surprised to learn is that I have a twin brother.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? Keeping furniture flips and art I intended to sell because I liked it so much.
What do you do for fun? Creating and designing spaces, doing home DIY projects, and making customized gifts for my friend and their kids. Recently I’ve painted a few custom jean jackets; I can't wait for them to unwrap.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? The people. My clients inspire me, my family supports me, and I am proud to be a member of this community. My goal is to use my God given artistic ability to contribute and beautify this wonderful place I call home.
Any words you live by? “Don't shine so others can see you. Shine so that through you, others can see Him.” ― C.S. Lewis.
What two words best describe you? Perseverant and effervescent