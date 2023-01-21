Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
These are folks in our area who never seek the spotlight and never ask for attention but yet deserve to be recognized for their positivity, inspiration, tenacity, and even good old fashioned gumption! All suggested by you - our readers.
To see this year's group all in one "exhibit" pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition today.
Today's Featured Fascinating Person is...
Ella Valentine
How would we know you? First of all, I’m co-captain of my school’s color guard (go Ridge!), and I’m heavily involved in different clubs and academic activities at school. I’m also active in the local theatre scene, most recently starring in Into the Woods with Inspired Stages Productions. I’ve also been in other shows with Mountain Ridge and with MCCA as part of their Junior Theatre Festival cast for four years in a row. In addition to all of that, I sing quite a lot, like with the Potomac State Jazz Ensemble for their Veteran’s Day program (I sang an Andrews Sisters number with Beau Hartman and Lexus Middleton). It’s a lot, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.
What keeps you busy? Colorguard. In addition to spinning flags and dancing, I’m also on the weapons line, meaning I spin and toss rifle and sabre. The two of them are very challenging and require a lot of practice. I’m also devoted to my academics. I’m in the biomedical science program, multiple AP classes, and yearbook, so it’s a lot of work. I’m a dedicated member of multiple clubs as well, being vice president of my school’s GSA and a newly inducted member of the National Honors Society. But in everything I do, I thrive on the rewards of my hard work and that keeps me busy with things I love.
What was the most challenging thing you did today?
This may sound silly, but walking down really narrow stairs in heels. I was at Cumberland city hall for Leadership Allegany Rising! and I happened to be wearing kitten heels on the day we
climbed the absolutely tiny stairs up to the roof. But, I survived and went on with the tour!
What is something people would be surprised to learn? I was born in Annapolis, and lived in Baltimore until I was almost four.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? Disco music and really bad movies - both loves I got from my step-dad, who’s an English and film professor at Frostburg State.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? I really love the beauty and history of the place. I work at the Hotel Gunter on Main Street and I love taking people on tours and seeing their faces light up when I tell them that there’s a jail cell in the basement that may or may not be haunted (wink wink).
Any words you live by? “To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.” - Eleanor Roosevelt