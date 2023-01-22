Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Julianne Ferris
Julianne Ferris, Ph.D., is a graduate of Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, and after graduation, she left at age 18 to attend the University of Maryland. It is here that Julie –as her friends call her -- would earn her numerous degrees to set herself up for an incredible lifetime of humanitarian and community service, as well as careers in education, real estate, financial planning and business partnerships.
Julie founded the Fort Hill Scholarship Foundation and served on that board as founder/chair for five years. This foundation has been able to fund many students’ educations since its inception. Julie has also served and held leadership positions on many boards, some of which are the Allegany County Museum, Community Trust Foundation, Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary, Music at Penn Alps, Gilchrist Museum of the Arts, School of Music at the University of Maryland, Prince George’s Philharmonic Orchestra, and Cumberland Theatre.
There are many organizations and individuals who have recognized Julie’s efforts throughout the years. One worth noting is that the City of Cumberland presented the City Star Award for Julie’s community service in 2014. Another worthy mention is that the State of Maryland awarded a citation to Julie for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts in 1992.
At present, one of Julie’s passions is the Woman’s Civic Club, where she has served as president since 2017. She and about 40 other dedicated women work together to preserve and promote the history of this grand old home on Washington Street, Cumberland. I had the pleasure of a personal guided tour by Julie was mesmerized by the beauty of this home. The details in the woodwork, the style of the furnishings, and the attention to the decor that this group has put together to present this piece of time - just fabulous.
The Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland was formed by the merger of the Civic Club, founded in 1909, and the Woman’s Club organized in 1925. The two clubs, consisting of 170 members, decided to merge on June 3, 1932. The purpose of the club was twofold: to promote civic pride through community service and to develop the social, cultural and intellectual life of its members. These goals have been supportive through the years and the members have sponsored many rewarding projects for self-enrichment and the betterment of the community.
According to the minutes of the club, membership varied from 96-318 members. In January 1950, a three-member committee was formed to explore the possibility of purchasing a clubhouse. A clubhouse fund was established and a variety of fundraising activities were implemented. In October 1955, the club secured a Charter of Incorporation from the State Tax Commission of Maryland and the club began a serious search for a house.
The clubhouse that was eventually selected has a rich history of distinguished owners. The property was originally part of the Lynn estate, which stretched from the Potomac River to the Narrows. Captain David Lynn was a prominent local Revolutionary War leader. His daughter, Mary, wed Jonathan Magruder, a starch pro-union supporter during the Civil War. In 1853, they purchased a lot from the Lynn estate at 515 Washington Street, and they built a modest two-story brick home there in 1855.
The purchase price of the house was $14,000. The club had a down payment of $4,000 and it secured a $10,000 loan at 3% interest. The official opening of the house was October 8, 1956, and the dream of owning a clubhouse was now a reality. The mortgage on the house was paid in full in February 1971.
The club tries to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community. In 2021, the club acquired its official 501(c)(3) federal tax designation as a public charity in the State of Maryland, and its official title is the Jonathan and Mary Lynn Magruder Heritage House, Inc. The club is now known as the Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland, Inc., and the clubhouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Through this, Julie Ferris has been an integral part of the happenings at the civic club, and she and the club members are accepting applications for new membership. The members continue to be committed to self-enrichment and community service, and with Julie as president, there is no doubt that this organization will continue to thrive - as its membership is full of empowered, successful women who work with Julie to better the world in which we live.
-Trish Morgan