Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
These are folks in our area who never seek the spotlight and never ask for attention but yet deserve to be recognized for their positivity, inspiration, tenacity, and even good old fashioned gumption! All suggested by you - our readers.
To see this year's group all in one "exhibit" pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition today.
Today's Featured Fascinating Person is...
Michelle Yost
Editor’s Note: Michelle Yost was nominated for our “Fascinating People” distinction in part because of the community support behind her after her home was destroyed in a fire last year. The entire Frostburg community reached out to help Michelle and her displaced family members – establishing a Go-Fund Me page and other fundraisers to make sure the self proclaimed “Thrift Witch” didn’t lost any of her practical magic. Michelle Yost personifies possibility and her continued success story is written not only by her but by a community that has gratefully fallen under her spell.
How would we know you? I own Cauldron Vintage in Frostburg and love volunteering at the Palace Theatre. I love promoting my friends businesses like Clatter, Main Street Books, and The Nettlepatch and highlighting others in my community.
What keeps you busy? Running a social media account is harder than it looks!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Sleeping is a huge struggle these days.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I worked as a server at a local farm to table restaurant, Shift, which had vegan options, so often folks will assume I am a vegetarian. I love a good cheeseburger.
What do you do for fun? I love Dungeons and Dragons, reading in bars, thrift shopping for my business, hanging out at coffee shops, reading tarot, walking around town, and writing absurdities on the internet.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? You have to make your own fun here. There's little passive entertainment here in the mountains, so whether it's organizing a clothing swap, deciding to host a pot luck, or making an art project, it comes from a place of deep commitment to community and generosity of self. And that is fully present in our town.
Any words you live by? “When you get to the eighth square, you’ll be a queen." Which is from Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll and references that in chess, even a pawn can become a queen.
What two words best describe you? A friend once described my style as "emo Amish."