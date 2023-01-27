Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
These are folks in our area who never seek the spotlight and never ask for attention but yet deserve to be recognized for their positivity, inspiration, tenacity, and even good old fashioned gumption! All suggested by you - our readers.
To see this year's group all in one "exhibit" pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition today.
Today's Featured Fascinating People are...
Christine Beeseck and Ryan Rutherford
Editor’s Note: Quick! Besides the Judds, name a highly successful Mother-Child enterprise! One example? One? Of a notion when a mother and her adult child formed a business together and made that business a budding empire. Can’t think of one? Now you can. Christine Beeseck and her son, Ryan Rutherford, own and operate a small business in downtown Cumberland – producing personalized buttons, magnets, pins, switch plates, and other personalized merchandise. The pair have a presence on Etsy and Amazon and for the last eight years, business has been booming. At the collective company – Bees-Ford (a combination of both names) business here is personal – and a whole lot of fun! Let’s meet this fascinating “dynamic duo” one at a time.
Christine Beeseck
How would we know you? I’ve been selling my handmade dog treats at all the local vendor shows for the past eight years.
What keeps you busy? Taking care of my pets.
What is the hardest thing I did today? Keeping to my schedule
What is something people would be surprised to learn? I own a bouncy baby 300 pound pot bellied pig named Lydia.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? I enjoy waking up in the middle of the night and eating chocolate, Lindt milk chocolate being my favorite.
What do you do for fun? Spend time with my family, both two legged and four legged
Why is Allegany County home? I’ve lived in Allegany County for 13 years now, moving from PA when I got married. I consider this my home because I’ve made a life here. My children live nearby, I’ve made new friends and now I’ve started a business with my oldest son in downtown Cumberland. Family, friends and career!
Do you have any words to live by? “All our dreams can come true if we have we the courage to pursue them.”
Ryan Rutherford
How would we know you? I can be seen most days walking to my office downtown with my hands full of supplies.
What keeps you busy? Running our family business with my mom.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Trying to manage my time wisely.
What is something about you other people would find surprising? I love outer space and learning everything I can about it. I watch documentaries over and over again about our universe.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? I like to take a nap in the middle of the day.
What do you do for fun? Watch TikTok and shop.
Do you have any words you live by? Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when your work is done.
You can find Christine and Ryan and all of their products online by searching Etsy and Amazon. Look for Rutherford Rooms and Bee Fords.