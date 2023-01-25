Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
These are folks in our area who never seek the spotlight and never ask for attention but yet deserve to be recognized for their positivity, inspiration, tenacity, and even good old fashioned gumption! All suggested by you - our readers.
To see this year's group all in one "exhibit" pick up a copy of our January 2023 edition today.
Today's Featured Fascinating Person is...
Rommel Gonzaga
How would we know you? Being in a psychologically abusive relationship for eight years, I learned self-awareness and my purpose here in Cumberland. And it wasn’t just work or being the "CEO" of Gonzaga Health Practices. The title doesn't define who I am. It was to help the community that I have grown to love. I volunteer my services as an active member of the Allegany Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council and participate in different subcommittees within the organization. We meet monthly and discuss overdose prevention initiatives, identify trends in illicit substances infiltrating our community, and find ways to keep patients, families, and our community safe from harmful drugs amid the opioid epidemic. Sometimes you'll find me working events with my team, promoting causes dear to me, such as the “Cumberland Pride Festival,” “Allegany County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration,” or "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.” I am also a big fan of music and the arts, so I have sponsored events/shows such as the Frostburg State University’s Cultural Event Series, “The Gilchrist Gala,” and the Allegany Museum’s Annual “Whisky Rebellion” fundraiser.
What keeps you busy? Work, volunteering, our dogs (Niles and Frasier), and hitting the gym.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? While en route to my Chicago vacation with my partner Joel and my mother, we missed our flight due to unexpected construction on the GW parkway. On top of the stress of rescheduling our flight, answering work emails, and putting out fires through text messages, I found a little “me” time to decompress. I try to make it a point to incorporate some aspect of work balance in my daily routine if my schedule permits. However, today was exceptionally challenging.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Once upon a time, I was a budding recording artist. I studied classical voice at New York University but left the states to pursue an international recording career in Asia. I was signed to Polygram Philippines and recorded one album entitled “Soulo Voice”. The album spawned a number-one single, “Kahit Konting Pagmamahal,” which means “Even a Little Love.” Most people don't know I have an "Awit International Achievement Award" displayed in our living room. "Awit" means “song” in Tagalog and is the Philippine equivalent of a US "Grammy." I received the “Awit” in 1997 for bagging the grand prize for the interpretation of an original composition called "Build a Bridge," written by a famous Philippine composer, Christine Bendebel. I was also nominated for “Best New Male Recording Artist.” I left the recording industry to attend medical school. After graduating from medical school in Manila, I moved back to the US. I passed my medical boards and decided that my education and experiences were better suited for other things than the practice of medicine. So I decided to teach basic sciences at UPMC/Shadyside and Chatham University in Pittsburgh until I moved back to Cumberland to help with our family business as a healthcare administrator.
What do you do for fun? I love to go on hikes, bike on the trail, escape for weekend getaways, and prepare my favorite Filipino dishes for my close friends and family.
What makes Allegany County special? I grew up here, but I also lived all over the world. My experiences give me the opportunity to blend my previous life with my new one. Things that I love and find special are the fall foliage, the seasons, meeting people new to the area, the area’s growth potential, and not having to deal with horrendous city traffic.
Why is it home? Since graduating from Bishop Walsh, Cumberland was always just a stop back home from school breaks or vacations. Cumberland/Allegany County is now home. This is where I found my life partner, where my family is, and where I know I will find love and support.
Any words you live by? Focus on things that you are genuinely passionate about. Don’t spend time on frivolous things and timewasters. You must accept failures in your life and learn from them to succeed.
What two words best describe you? Charismatic and Resilient