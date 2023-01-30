Allegany Magazine’s Most Fascinating People 2023
“I’ve Been Working on the Railroad!”
The State of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad
During 2022, it has been the most incredible privilege of my professional career to lead these men and women in their sole pursuit to re-make the Western Maryland Scenic what it has become for the future.
Recovery from the challenges of the pandemic, wear on our historic equipment, deferred track maintenance, a lengthy steam locomotive restoration, and a worn public image has been overcome by only by the dedication of these individuals.
A movie could be written about the personal sacrifices made by each crew member. Family moments, birthdays, weddings, funerals, and personal milestones have been lost to the 24/7 cadence required to keep the momentum rolling forward. Every member of the shop crew has relocated to the area to bring their specialized skillset to the WMSR. Our onboard service staff has put in 24-hour days to ensure passengers are well supplied with excellent food and beverage options. The team’s efforts have improved brand awareness, created new experiences for families, enhanced equipment performance, and rebuilt underperforming relationships with relevant organizations in historic preservation and community businesses. More importantly, these 25 individuals are responsible for generating over $17,000,000 in economic impact to the Allegany County region through their efforts at Western Maryland Scenic. More than 15,000 accumulated miles of railroading operated; 1200 tons of coal; 2,250,000 gallons of water; 130,000 gallons of diesel consumed; over 5,000 meals served; and don't forget over 30,000 transported to the North Pole aboard the Warner Brothers licensed event, The Polar Expressä Train Ride.
We are proud of our contribution to the Mountain Maryland community.
Led by the world's largest-of-its-kind steam locomotive, No. 1309, Western Maryland Scenic trains provide a revenue stream for local initiatives through hospitality, restaurants, family-owned small businesses, national chains, and tourist-based experiences.
Recently, WMSR added transloading freight operations to our portfolio. Our ticket prices have remained “right-sized” to accommodate the families we wish to serve in the region. Special trains such as Pumpkin Patch Limited, Ice Cream Trains, Moonlight on the Mountain, Winter Weekend Service, and others were added to our departing schedules to generate more opportunities to bring in travelers to our mountain home.
Oh…and we also give back to the community! WMSR has participated in events and donated to local charities, institutions for higher learning, medical services, and local schools.
When you see these outstanding people in our community contributing to everything that makes Allegany County a wonderful place to live...please say a pleasant thank you! When the whistle of mighty No. 1309 or a diesel horn blast breaks the silence of the night, remember to wave and be thankful for the WMSR staff. Dedicating to their duty helps provide jobs in the region across all professions. They provide the physical strength and know-how, keeping the historic railroading experience steaming here for future generations.
Our employees take their mission to serve the region seriously. For their selfless determination to be the best not only in this industry but in the community, I personally tell them…thank you and congratulations on being some of the most fascinating individuals in Allegany County.