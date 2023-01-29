Look for a "Fascinating Person" from our printed January 2023 edition to be highlighted daily here through the month of January.
Tyler Kirkwood
Editor’s Note: Tyler Kirkwood won the USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championship in Asheville, North Carolina, in July, 2022.
The 28-year-old Kirkwood won the men’s 25-29 age bracket, defeating 191 other total finishers including Ryan Collins from Annapolis. Kirkwood completed the race with a time of 5:18.23.
Among all the finishers across all age ranges, Kirkwood had the second-fastest time. He only trailed 32-year-old Felipe Aros from Miami.
He has won several other events this year including the Triple Peaks Grand Fondo in Winchester, Virginia, the GRUSK (Gravel Race Up Spruce Knob) in Circleville, West Virginia, and the Garrett County Gran Fondo. Kirkwood qualified for the National Championship by placing second overall in last year’s National Series Gran Fondo in Frederick.
There were 236 competitors ranging in age from 17 to 80 years old among the men’s and women’s athletes.
By winning the national championship, Kirkwood qualified to compete in the Gran Fondo World Championships. However, because of logistics and timing, he was unable to compete.
How would we know you? I am a local cyclist recently winning USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championship, I am working to bring a chapter of NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) to Allegany County in efforts to give middle and high school kids an opportunity to get involved in cycling.
What keeps you busy? Work keeps me very busy. I work as a Cost Estimating Analyst and it is a very demanding job but overall I do enjoy it. Challenging me and helping me to grow. Generally, I am on the bike 15-20 hours per week which also keeps me very busy.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? It’s early morning right now but looking ahead, I have two big deadlines for work today as well as a two hour interval session on the bike planned for after work. Often the challenge of the work day leading right into a hard evening workout is very challenging.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Probably that I grew up on a small cattle farm. For the first part of my life I loved farming and was very passionate about it.
Do you have any guilty pleasures? I love IPAs and I love good food. When I want to treat myself my go- to is IPAs and fries!
What do you do for fun? I find enjoyment in everything I do at some level. But my “fun” activity would definitely be hunting. But also some of my most enjoyment moments are spending time with my family and a few close friends.
What makes Allegany County special? Why is it home? Allegany County is home to me because this is where my family is. I am very close to my family. I value them above all else and I cherish having my Mom, Dad, Sister and Grandparents all within a few minute drive. Additionally, Allegany County is truly un-tapped treasure. If you’re someone who doesn’t like big city chaos but enjoys a small town feel with endless opportunities to hunt, fish, ride bikes, camp, kayak, any type of outdoor recreation, Allegany County might just suit you well!
Any words you live by? My answer to this would have to be no, or not any specific phrase really. I like to read and listen to articles/podcasts about athletes, entrepreneurs, etc. and I always find bits of motivation that stick with me until I'm inspired by the next thing. But actually there is a phrase that has stuck with me for a long time that comes from bike racing and it is “Attack till the End” meaning don’ waver, finish what you started, don’ just sit down and wait for “it” to end, give it hell.
What two words best describe you? Tenacious and dedicated/driven