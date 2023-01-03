Allegany Magazine presents its “Most Fascinating People of the Year”
January issue features annual feature
Who do you find fascinating?
Since 2006, Allegany Magazine has been asking its readers that question. And the readers have been answering.
“From the very inception of Allegany Magazine, we had this idea to annually highlight 15 or 20 and sometimes 25 people in our community who are doing good, great and incredible works. The very first advertising for the magazine – even before that first issue was published said something like ‘Allegany Magazine is going to take you to places you have never been and introduce you to the area’s most fascinating people,’” said Shane Riggs, the magazine’s managing editor. “And year after wonderful year – for 17 years now – our readers have not disappointed us. We have been proud and pleased to not only feature these wonderful folks in our own backyard but to then watch them blossom and continue to grow and to shape our community in fantastic and dare we say – fascinating – ways.”
This year’s highlighted group includes 22 area residents – all nominated and submitted for the annual distinction by Allegany Magazine readers.
“We are showcasing actors and artists, muralists and musicians, physicians, and philanthropists, farmers, gardeners, guardians, railroaders, a nationally ranked bicyclist and even a female football player,” said Riggs.
The January 2023 cover features award winning bicyclist Tyler Kirkwood of Midland in a photo shot exclusively for Allegany Magazine by John A. Bone of John Bone Photography. The entire list for 2023 includes Frank Asher; Christine Beeseck; Julianne Ferris; Rommel Gonzaga; Anthony Joseph; Kirkwood; Sonya Cooper Lathrop; Briana Lavelle; Amber Long; Chablis Miller; Pierce Miller; Caroline Rose Orndorff; Ernest Quinn; Kambria Rice; Ryan Rutherford; Bryant Sandman; Josh, Mallory and Audie Sechler; Elijah Thane; Ella Valentine; and Michelle Yost.
The January 2023 edition also includes a tribute to the men and women who work for the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad written by the WMSR executive director Wesley Heinz. There is also a memorial dedication to the late Shirley Giarritta. Special contributors to the first issue of the year also include photos and stories from C.J. Cangianelli, Victoria Koerner, Sueanne Lewis, Karen Morgan, Trish Morgan, Kimberli Rowley, Emma Silverfeather, Vicki Silverfeather, and Sid Thomas.
“Our goal here continues to be what it has been for all these years – to be the area’s ‘feel good news’ brag book – to talk about the great life we all live here – and to put into a spotlight those people in our community who are doing great things – sometimes without a whole lot of acknowledgment,” said Riggs. “The only reason Allegany Magazine exists in the first place is to tell your stories – and we have never run out of stories to tell and we never will. As long as you keep being fascinating, we will keep bragging about all the good you do and all the good that comes from our home here in the mountains of Maryland.”
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. It has twice been awarded “Magazine of the Year” honors by its parent company, CNHI. It is published monthly and available by subscription. Single copy sales are sold at more than 50 select retailers in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford and Mineral counties.