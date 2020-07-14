Looking Back:
One Family’s Journey
Coming to America
“It was so far removed from all I had known on the farm in Italy…”
In 1946, the area in northern Italy where I was born was rebuilding from World War II damage. Work for my father was not readily available in the farm area where we lived, Mombercelli. My parents and I lived with my grandmother and my aunt in my grandmother’s house on a small vineyard.
When I was four years of age, my parents and I moved to a farm outside of Torino, and we lived on the farm as tenant farmers. Torino was a large city with a population of about 300,000, with many high rise buildings, booming industry, shops, etc. Torino was a very vibrant city, situated about 20 miles south of the Italian Alps. Even though we lived about one mile from the city limits, the area still had a big city feeling and the Alps were in our view.
I remember that my Uncle Anton, from America, would stop by Torino yearly to see us as he and his wife went on their European trip, from January to April. When they left, my uncle would give my father a $100 bill, a huge amount for someone that made about $25 a month. At that time, Italians thought that money grew on trees in this America.
My uncle had been in the U.S. since he was 17, and had done very well for himself. He was in the restaurant business and owned five restaurants. At the time, I did not know anything about the restaurant locations within the U.S.
When I was eight, at the end of his visit with us, my uncle asked my father about relocating the family to America and working in one of his restaurants. My father’s three other brothers were already in America working for him.
The days for my mother and father working on the farm were long and hard. My father wanted better for his family, and a better future for me.
It took about two years to obtain all the required papers, vaccinations, green cards and passports. Finally, September 24, 1956 (I was 10), we left Torino for Malpensa airport in Milan, with only four suitcases holding all our belongings. None of us spoke English. We knew nothing of the country or location within that we would be relocating to, just the hope of a better and less difficult life.
The flight was long, 18 hours with four stops. We landed at Idlewild airport, New York, now JFK. My uncle Anton was there waiting for us. People everywhere, speaking this foreign language and I didn’t understand a word.
Once outside the terminal, what struck me was the number and size of the automobiles. I was used to seeing small Fiats, motorcycles, scooters and bicycles. Everyone was well dressed, so I thought, well, this indeed must be a rich country.
My uncle drove up to the sidewalk in a long automobile, something I had never seen. It was bright yellow with what appeared to be wood on each of the four doors. It was huge with an extremely large interior. And, man, a radio, too.
We drove to Brooklyn to visit relatives and stayed with them for two days. I remember looking out the car window at the tall buildings, numerous cars and trucks, the crowded sidewalks. What struck me in Brooklyn were the streets full of row houses and a car in front of each house. In this Italian neighborhood my language was also spoken and I thought this area would be our new home. That was not to be. The next morning, bright and early, my parents, my uncle and I left New York for somewhere. I remember the ride lasted forever. I also remember stopping for a sandwich at a restaurant with a bright orange roof. It turned out to be a Howard Johnsons. I saw many of these orange roofed buildings along the way and thought, are these the only eating places in America?
Eventually, we arrived in Frederick. Not too small a town, but definitely not the size of Torino. Is this where we would live? No. This town was a stopping place to see one of my uncle’s restaurants.
Back in the long yellow automobile, drove about 30 minutes and arrived in Hagerstown, a town somewhat smaller than Frederick. My uncle had a restaurant in downtown Hagerstown and there we met my other uncle, aunt and cousins that had come to America in 1952. They worked at the restaurant and I thought that we would possibly live here and work alongside them. We ate a meal and returned to the yellow automobile. We definitely weren’t going to live here. I remember thinking “where are we going?”
We drove about two hours and around 8 p.m. arrived in Cumberland. We stopped at the Fort Cumberland Hotel, another of my uncle’s restaurants in the Hotel building. Cumberland appeared even smaller than Hagerstown. I asked my parents if this is where we would live, but they didn’t know. As it turned out, no. After dinner, we piled in the long yellow automobile again. Back on the road.
Approximately thirty minutes later, we arrived in Frostburg. It was dark by this time, but I could see a considerable number of buildings and lights, a main street with shops, and what I would later learn was the Palace Theatre. We stopped at the Tally-Ho restaurant, my uncle’s fourth restaurant. There I met the cook -- a very, very large lady. I had never seen anyone so large. She was very nice, and talked to me but all I could say was ‘non parlo Inglese.’ Her name was Betty and she turned out to be a wonderful lady that I really liked and got to know. She prepared some round meat between two pieces of round bread with long skinny pieces of potatoes. I looked at this meat in the round bread, these long pieces of greasy potatoes, a large bottle of some red something kind of sauce and wondered “what is this?” Actually, it was quite good and this was my first famous American hamburger with French Fries and ketchup. I could become accustomed to living here, but no, not that lucky!
Back in the yellow automobile again, we drove out of town and up a hill. There were hardly any more buildings along the road, very few lights and always driving uphill. It was dark, and I couldn’t see any of the surrounding area. Suddenly, on my left, out of the darkness, appeared a tall building surrounded by bright lights and three neon signs. Near the building stood a large illuminated painting of a native warrior holding a tomahawk and wearing feathers. There were no cars in the parking area, as it was so late. We made a left turn and pulled to the back of the building. This was Big Savage Inn, a restaurant/hotel owned by my uncle, three miles west of Frostburg on top of a mountain, Big Savage Mountain. We were told that finally we had arrived at our destination, and this is where we would live. Yipes! In the distance I saw a small patch of lights from the town of Frostburg. All else was total darkness.
I awakened the next morning, curious to explore the surroundings. Well, it was mainly trees, the large hotel building, and an Esso gas station about 200 feet away. Across the road stood a large fruit stand, open from May to September. And in the far distance, a patch of white, Frostburg. So, we left a city with a population of approx. 300,000 and settled on a mountain with three buildings, a population of under 10, during the summer days, and the closest town – of approximately 3,000 – three miles downhill.
The Inn closed from October through April; however, my family continued to live there during these months. The population of Big Savage when the Inn was closed shrank to 4. During the day, it was the gas station attendant, my mother, father, and me. During the night, only three of us were in the entire building. For me, from a child’s-eye view, this was disaster. It was so far removed from all I had known on the farm in Italy. What a bummer, right?
As it turned out, looking back with the sight of an adult, it was a very good move for our family once we left Big Savage and moved to Cumberland. Mamma, Papa, and I learned the language and assimilated into our new home. We were grateful to America for its promise of a better life, and with very hard work, enjoy the privilege and blessings of our new country.
We were hard-working, poor immigrants and did not speak the language when we arrived in New York in 1956, but America welcomed us.