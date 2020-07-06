From the Editor’s Desk
The Summer of Diamonds
Learning to rise from the dust to shine bright
We have just lived through one of the most extraordinary times in human history. That much we know. We are still reeling from it and dealing with the economic, financial, mental and physical repercussions of a health crisis unlike any other we have ever survived.
If you are reading this right now, it means that you are coming out from under this moment in time – or continuing to. It’s a process. Not one individual or business is going to be okay with a snap of a finger or flip of a switch. There are a lot of unknowns right now that we still have to face. And we will. And we are.
Over the last few months, as I have coped with the lockdowns and quarantines and adjusting my work schedule, I have seen incredibly good people and extraordinary measures of help and comfort. But I have also seen what I would define as borderline dangerous and even calculated wrongdoing. I have read news (mostly from local reliable sources) that has been helpful and I have read other news (mostly on unreliable social media) that has been hurtful.
I have seen people who saw the suffering of others and took that as an opportunity to shine and to provide assistance but I also saw people who seized the chance to do harm to others and to add insult to injury. This crisis has brought out the very best and the very worst of all personalities. It has served as a great big magnifying glass.
As a result, I have been thinking a great bit these last few months about what it takes to create a diamond. In case you are unaware, a diamond is created from a chunk of common coal.
But in order to become a diamond that chunk of coal must endure unbelievable amounts of unrelenting stress and pressure.
The entire chunk of coal is not transformed into a diamond -- just a very small part – it is the part that survives the stress and pressure to become a valuable creation so strong it can cut through glass. The parts of the coal that do not become the diamond are pulverized under the stress and pressure and turn to dust.
So I would invite you to ask yourself -- right now – as we all get back to work, and lower our masks a bit, and face one another in the sidewalks and in the offices for the first time in a couple of months -- which of the three are you? The stress? The diamond? Or the dust?
As we look forward to this return to sunshine and warmer days ahead, Allegany Magazine returns to its popular Faces of Summer edition. Maybe it was because many of you were inside and had time to scroll through your camera rolls, but we received more entries than we have in our 15 years of presenting this annual feature to you. And we are printing more “finalists” than we ever have. As we received the entries this year, each one gave us hope and made us smile – from the faces of children at play on the beach, to images of melting ice cream, of crystal clear waters, local ball parks, county fairs, and corn dogs.
As you look at each picture in this edition, I hope you too are reminded that sunshine and smiles and good still exist in the world.
Bring on the sunshine, the sparkle and the summer.
It’s time.