What’s Cooking
Hand Over Your Heart
Tasty Alternatives to Flying the Flag
It’s July.
All summer long, as a veteran of the U.S. Navy I believe in flying the American flag.
And I also follow the rules about how high it should be on the pole and how to fold it when it comes down and how to dispose of it when the flag needs to be replaced.
Framed and hanging in a place of prominence in my living room is the flag my Uncle Bill (I was named for him) had on the back of his Swift Boat during the Vietnam War. Its edges are tattered and worn. The flag has seen better and more glorious days but that flag reminds me every day not only of my own service to the country but my uncle’s time at war and it represents all service men and women who have given so much of their service – including their lives.
Shortly after the devastating tragedies that occurred in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania in September 2001, my father wrote all of his children a letter and placed that letter in the mail. He did not email it, Tweet it, or make it a social media post. He mailed it. His intent behind it was to reassure all four of his adult children that the United States was one of the strongest nations on the planet, would rise to the occasion and become a stronger country than it was even before 9-11. I thought for this month, I would reprint that letter from my dad – along with the recipes that follow (a few of them were Fourth of July family favorite for us Hands).
Thank you, Dad for reminding me then and now what patriotism, strength, recovery, character, and independence is really about. I miss you.
“I can recall December 7, 1941 very well. I was six years old. We returned from mass and went to my Aunt Mary’s and Uncle Bru’s for breakfast, which was not uncommon. They lived about two blocks from us at that time in Edison Park, Illinois, My uncle Harold was in the Navy, probably stationed at Great lakes for training. We were listening to the radio. There was no TV then. We heard the announcement that the Japanese were bombing Pearl Harbor. I was too young to understand the significance, other than the fears among family members that Uncle Harold would be involved. As it turns out, he was assigned later to the European theater.
I can also recall when police action was declared in Korea. I was a lifeguard at Whealen Pool and I was 16 years old. The Selective Service was reactivated and all the lifeguards were concerned about the draft. As it turns out, I was too young for Korea and then too old for Vietnam, although my brother, Bill, served in the Navy on two swift boats in Vietnam rivers and my wife’s brother, Marvin, served in the Air Force stationed in Saigon.
I was in in Downtown Chicago when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. These were all very sad times and I, as well as others, were very depressed.
I was in Louisville, Kentucky on business when Desert Storm started and can recall watching the attack by airplane and missles.
Now in my lifetime I have seen the attacks on soil again – in New York, Washington, and in Shanksville, Pa. This will all have an effect on our lives – as will other events to come in the future that we can not see coming.
I would urge you to continue to hold your head high, out of reach of these adversities, out of reach of the constant bombardment of bad news. How and how much we are impacted by devastating news – personal and global – is up to us. We determine our own response. We might not be able to control what is happening around us but we can control how much we react.
The United States has weathered other setbacks and will weather this one. The United States rose to greater heights then and it will again. And so will you.”
Patrick Hand
1935-2006