Look for the Heroes…
How the local Meals on Wheels proves an invaluable service to others
Remember the community response to COVID-19? You must. It wasn’t that long ago. In fact, as of this writing, it is on ongoing – the aftershock continues and will continue for some time.
Now imagine if during that crisis – or any other – you were of a certain number of years in life experience and added to your worry is whether or not you will even get to eat today.
For Scott Mallory of Aging and Family Services of Mineral County (AFSMC), providing meals and check-ins to their participants is always important.
“Since adequate nutrition is critical to health, functioning, and the quality of life, it is an important component of home and community-based services for older people,” his agency’s website denotes.
“Our services allow people to stay in their homes, maintain some independence, and avoid placement in long-term care institutions,” says Scott – who also serves as the organization’s executive director.
“These are folks who cannot cook for themselves, have no one to cook for them, and are unable to leave their homes for meals,” adds Louis Kitzmiller, director of finance and human resources.
A hot meal is delivered five days per week. To participate in the home-delivered meals program, seniors must be at least 60 years of age and have limited access to a nutritionally balanced diet. Aging and Family Services reports a great demand for the service with more than 40,000 hot meals served between delivery and senior centers in Mineral County each year to low-income seniors.
“Some folks receive meals for a short time, perhaps after a surgery, others have received meals for years. We help about 300 seniors in our nutrition programs each year,” Louis says.
Meals served under the programs must provide at least one-third of the recommended dietary allowances established by the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, as well as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, issued by the Secretaries of Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture.
“In practice, our participants receive an estimated 40 to 50 percent of required nutrients from meals provided by the program,” Louis says.
A Meals on Wheels delivery provides a reassuring “check in” to those who live alone. For many, this is the most meaningful interaction of the day, serving to decrease feelings of isolation. Any unanswered delivery is reported and investigated. Changes to the recipient’s health or needs are noted. If appropriate, referrals to the family, physician, or other community services are also made.
AFSMC works hard to fill the needs in the community and meet its annual expenses of $400,000 to operate their senior centers and the Meals on Wheels program. Nearly 45% is covered by federal and state funds with another 25% coming in the form of donations from participants. The remainder, about 30%, is supplied by grants, other donations, and fundraisers.
Three years ago, the local Community Trust Foundation stepped in to assist the agency and created an endowment for the Meals on Wheels program. Leah Shaffer, CTF’s executive director, is focused on growing the endowment.
“This fund is key to long term viability for this essential program.” Leah says. “The meals are critical to providing proper nutrition and personal contact for this ever-growing aging population.”
CTF offers West Virginia residents a tax credit through the Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) whereby donors can reduce their state tax liability by 50% of their contribution to the Meals on Wheels Endowment. A $1,000 qualifying gift translates into an actual $500 savings in WV state taxes.
“We are pleased to continue working with the Community Trust Foundation for the third year as we ask local residents and businesses to support this important program,” Louis notes.
“The true beauty of our remarkable region is reflected in the faces of our citizens,” CTF board chair, Marion Leonard, observes. “Let’s not forget those who needs us, particularly at this pivotal time in our history. These folks are a vibrant and vital part of our community.”