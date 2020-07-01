Allegany Magazine unveils 15th annual Face of Summer
July edition also features more ‘finalist faces’ than ever before
Oh, those faces of summer!
For the last 15 years and 15 summers, Allegany Magazine has been asking its readers to find the area's “Face of Summer.” And every year, you -- our readers -- have replied.
We have had kids on the beach, butterflies, farmers, Navy Plebes, fields of daisies, and even pin-up models. This is always a popular annual feature with our readers.
And so, Allegany Magazine’s choice for “Face of Summer” 2020 featured on our July cover belongs to Amari Frost, age 6, of Cumberland, daughter of Vanessa Frost and David Lee, in a photo taken and submitted by her grandmother, local photographer, Nancy Frost.
Amari becomes our 15th annual “Face of Summer” and is among more than 160 reader submitted photos published this year. And we received nearly a thousand entries to our annual photo contest this year.
Maybe it was because many of you were kept inside and had time to scroll through your camera rolls, but we received far more entries than we have in our 15 years of presenting this annual feature. And we are printing more finalists than we ever have.
Usually, Allegany Magazine reveals its choice for “face of summer” in the June edition but in response to the pandemic and area graduates not having the usual commencement ceremonies, the June edition was redesigned to be a special senior yearbook edition and the “Face of Summer” was postponed – like many things this summer—one month.
The interesting thing is, we had this particular edition nearly ready to go and designed and pretty much all planned out before we decided to switch it to July. And so we actually had to keep this edition a secret more than we usually are required to.
The "Face of Summer” edition is always one that is anticipated but this year may hold more meaning. As we received the entries this year, each one gave us hope and made us smile – from the faces of children at play on the beach, to images of melting ice cream, of crystal clear waters, local ball parks, county fairs, and corn dogs.
As you look at each picture in our July 2020 issue, I hope you too are reminded that smiles and good still exist in the world. It’s time to bring on some sunshine, some sparkle, and some summer.
-- Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine
July 2020
In addition to the annual “Face of Summer” photo contest, the July 2020 edition also features a story on the local Meals on Wheels program, memories of summers in Western Maryland, a recollection of the Big Savage Inn and its family ownership, red white and blue themed recipes, the first chapter of a summer reading series, and a tribute to the late Iris Halmos.
To subscribe to Allegany Magazine or inquire about single copies, call 301-722-4608. Single copy sales of the June 2019 edition will be available starting this weekend at more than 70 retail partners in Allegany, Garrett, Mineral and Bedford Counties.