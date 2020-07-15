Allegany Magazine Summer Reading Series
Maggie’s Last walk
The 105 year old unsolved murder of Margaret Mullan
Part One
A Death in Cumberland
Saturday morning dawned bright but very cold for a late spring day. Maggie didn’t want to get out of bed, but she had to be at work in an hour so she had to get moving. She washed her face, brushed her teeth and fixed her hair in her traditional coil on top. Her older sister Sarah – whom everyone called Sadie -- was also getting ready to go to her job in Downtown Cumberland. Each of the sisters had to work a half day, then they were free to pursue their own interests. After bundling up in coats and hats, the pair walked out the front door, down the steps and raced down the lane to Independence Street.
Neither one would know it at the time but this would be the last moment they would see each other.
It’s been a little more than 100 years since that bright Saturday in 1915. It was the day my great-aunt, Margaret “Maggie” Mullan was murdered before the clock ticked over to Sunday. Her body lay in a field at the top of Chestnut Street for not less than 16 hours before it was discovered. On that Saturday, she had worked a half-day, spent her evening playing cards, and before the day was over, someone brutally murdered her.
Born on June 30, 1882, to my great-grandparents, William Thomas and Anna Mullan, in Cumberland, Maggie was one of ten children, the sixth child, one of three girls. Her mother reported she was born partially deaf, but after a bout with diphtheria, before the advent of vaccines and antibiotics, she became totally deaf at the age of 13. But Maggie didn‘t let her hearing loss stop her from living a full life. She attended and graduated from the Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick, then returned to home to accept a position with Cumberland Laundry. When she came back to Cumberland after school, Maggie had grown into quite a beautiful woman and even had quite a few suitors. Even though she could speak using her voice, she preferred to use sign language and had friends and family with whom she could communicate that way. She was intelligent, witty and, according to classmates, had aspirations to become a writer. She also had an unusual gift. Her family said that she was able to calm agitated animals by placing her hands on them. At the time, Cumberland had more horses than cars so she could have been in great demand!
I didn’t hear about Maggie or this story from my family history until I was a teenager. I don’t remember how the subject came up, but I assume that my mother decided I was old enough to know about it. However, she didn’t share everything she knew as my brother was later to discover….
My great-aunt Margaret Mullan, had been murdered, and her murder had never been solved. That much my mother told me as a teenager. For awhile we never knew much else, except that Aunt Maggie’s body was found just steps from the lane that led to her home. It was, and still is, a real life murder mystery.
A few years ago, my brother Patrick Mullan decided to look into it. He had always been bothered by how little we knew, and that it seemed Margaret had been forgotten by subsequent generations. Today, so much research can be done online, making the task less daunting. He was able to find newspaper articles, and then kept following the threads that led to the investigating officers, the suspects, the coroner’s inquest, the arrests, the interrogations, the evidence, witness statements, and so on. It was all reported in the Cumberland newspaper, at that time called The Evening Times. He was never able to track down the actual police reports -- they had not survived, possibly due to the disastrous flood of 1924 that occurred in the downtown area. Or maybe they were destroyed in the later flood of 1936.
When my brother shared all the information he had gleaned from his research, I thought Maggie’s story should be written down, not left to oral history. Maggie should not be just a statistic, one of Cumberland’s unsolved mysteries and whispered urban legends. She was a family member, to be remembered as much for her life, not just her brutal death. As I read through the research, I learned that a record existed of her movements the night she died. In order to tell Maggie’s story, I felt it was fitting for me to walk the streets of Cumberland as close as possible to the exact route she took on her way home that Saturday night in 1915 -- ending where her body was found. By walking in her footsteps, I wanted to feel closer to her. As a young child and the oldest in my family of four siblings, my sister Carol and I had known Maggie’s sister Sadie and her two brothers, Gene and Barney.
My brother agreed to walk with me and point out several key places along her route that night that he had learned from his research.
In 1915, Cumberland was the second largest city in Maryland after the port city of Baltimore. It was a major railroad hub, the National Road connected people to points west, coal and iron ore mining employed many people as did the timber industry. Other industries including cotton mills, glass manufacturing and breweries also led to greater prosperity. The population was growing and industries were moving in. The First World War had begun in Europe, but the United States was not yet involved. And of course, it was many years before the Great Depression struck. Cumberland was a decent place to find employment and raise a family.
The Mullans of the early 1900’s were a prosperous family. My great-grandfather, who had a successful quarry in limestone, built a very large brick house at the end of Independence Street, at the top of a lane they named St. Gerard Avenue, and they owned much of the surrounding land. Good Catholics, they attended St. Patrick Church on North Centre Street. In 1915, the last year of Maggie’s life, only three of the ten siblings had married and left home. My grandfather Albert -- one of Maggie’s brothers -- probably left a year or so later since my father Paul, the oldest of four children, was born in 1917.
On the morning of Saturday, March 27, 1915, Maggie had to work a half-day at her job at the laundry, which was located on the corner of Mechanic and Baltimore Streets. She told her family she had plans for the day - she would visit friends and relatives, including her brother Charles, who lived on Charles Street, between Decatur Street and Henderson Avenue. She also mentioned that she might take the trolley to LaVale to visit the Hays family. Mr. Hays had taught at the School for the Deaf in Romney and Maggie enjoyed communicating in sign language with him. But her plans were fluid, and the family did not worry.
No thought was given as to her whereabouts until the following day – when Maggie Mullan did not attend church services and a passer by made a grisly discovering while walking through his neighborhood.
Will the mystery of the murder of Maggie Mullan be solved? Read along with this true crime story and maybe help solve a one hundred year old cold case.
Part Two of this series coming in August 2020.