Allegany Magazine Summer Reading Series
Maggie’s Last walk
The 105 year old unsolved murder of Margaret Mullan
Part Two
A Death in Cumberland
In 1915, Maggie Mullan was 32 years old and quite capable of taking care of herself, despite her deafness. In fact, when she didn’t come home on that evening in March 105 years ago, her family assumed that she had missed the last trolley back to town and spent the night at the Hays’ residence, since she had done so on previous occasions.
Her movements after she left work that Saturday were not detailed until she arrived at her brother’s home on Charles Street around 6 p.m., ate dinner, then left to go downtown around 7 p.m. One of her former suitors, Leroy Harden, said he had met her on Maryland Avenue around 7:15, and that they had gone to his father’s house on Cecilia Street to play cards. Later, he changed his story and said Maggie was at his father’s house when he got there. The house where they played cards is on the south side of the cross-town portion of I-68 and is currently one of those condemned by the city. Unfortunately, it was impossible for my brother and me to begin our walk on Cecilia Street because the interstate had cut out a direct route to where we needed to go.
Harden said that Maggie was ready to leave around 10 p.m. and he volunteered to walk part of the way with her. He also said that her family did not like him and so Maggie didn’t want him to walk her all the way home. It is known that Harden, an ice wagon driver and a father of one child, had proposed marriage to Maggie at one point, but she did not accept his proposal. Her family was not in favor of his courtship because Mr. Harden was a divorcee.
Harden stated that he walked with her to the corner of Decatur and Glenn Streets and left her there at 10:30 p.m. According to his testimony at the inquest, they shook hands and he tipped his cap to her before she went the rest of the way home by herself. This is where my brother and I started our walk, where Maggie started walking home alone.
Records indicate it was fairly cold that spring night in March. The daytime temperature holds the record for the lowest temperature in Cumberland on that date - 15 degrees in the morning, but climbing to the 30s later in the day.
Were other people out and about that evening? It was a Saturday night after all, and many people would have wanted to enjoy their evening and perhaps plan a Sunday outing after a long week’s work. Or were most people indoors, huddled near the fireplace or stove to keep warm? Was it pitch-black or was there a full moon? Were there lights on Decatur? Records show that the moon was three-quarters full, and the gas lights on Decatur had been replaced by brighter and more modern arc lights. Allegany Hospital was in the middle of Decatur Street, and Western Maryland Hospital was at the far end of Decatur on Baltimore Avenue, so there could have been other people around.
I adjusted my initial impression: It was below freezing on that night but not frigid, and there was plenty of light. It was late, but there was probably activity due to its being a hospital zone. If Harden left Maggie here, it probably seemed safe enough.
Following the same path our great aunt would have taken on the last night of her life, my brother and I walked the rest of the way along Decatur, heading towards the corner of Independence and Bedford Streets where our great Aunt Maggie Mullan was last spotted alive around 11:30 p.m. by a resident, who said she appeared agitated, mumbling to herself and walking back and forth before setting off again. In 1915, Maggie would have been able to cross Frederick then Bedford Streets in almost a straight line to get to the corner of Independence Street. However now, in order to get to that corner, we had to navigate around a housing development to reach it. As we got to the corner of Independence and Bedford streets, we stopped, as Maggie had, and spent some time discussing what could have possibly made her so agitated, and why, on a cold night, she was distressed enough to stop there and pace.
We speculated that perhaps Harden had said something to her that had upset her, or maybe she was trying to think what she should tell her parents about where she had been without mentioning she spent the evening at Harden‘s home. But one thing was very obvious: It doesn’t take an hour to go from the corner of Decatur and Glenn to the corner of Independence and Bedford no matter how many obstacles are in your way. Was Harden mistaken about leaving Maggie at 10:30? Was he just guessing about the time or did he lie purposefully?
Farther down Independence Street, Maggie was again seen by other residents, Mr. and Mrs. Scheermesser, who were returning from visiting relatives. They passed her on the opposite side of the street, but Mr. Scheermesser said he was sure it was 11:45 because he said he had glanced at his watch. This timeline makes sense: It could easily have taken 15 minutes for her to walk from the beginning of Independence Street to where the Scheermessers saw her. Mrs. Scheermesser said that they also passed a man walking in the same direction as Maggie, but on their side of the street. Neither he nor his wife got a good look at him because he had his cap pulled down, almost covering his face, and he did not speak to them or acknowledge them. Mrs. Scheermesser said to her husband that she thought he “was following the girl.” Mr. Scheermesser didn’t think much about it, he said, because he often saw Miss Mullan walking alone at that time of night.
We walked the length of Independence Street, with my brother pointing out the house the Scheermessers visited on the west side of the street. We walked on the east side, where Maggie had walked. Since 1915, the street and sidewalks have probably gone through a few changes, from packed earth, to cobblestone, to a paved street, so we weren’t walking exactly where she had trod, and we weren’t walking late at night. But even so, it was eerie knowing that our great-aunt Maggie had walked down this street and never made it home.
Sometime after 11:45 p.m., Maggie Mullan was attacked near the end of Independence Street, mere steps from the lane up to her home. Because of her deafness, she wouldn’t have heard anyone coming up behind her. Did the person who attacked her know she couldn’t hear his approach?
According to the coroner, Maggie fought for her life. But in the end, she was overpowered and strangled, her clothing torn, dirt ground into her stockings at the knees, her hair was uncoiled, her face bruised, and her neck was broken. It was thought that the perpetrator threw her over a 4-foot board fence into a field, where she could have sustained the broken neck. Cause of death was determined to be strangulation or a broken neck, either of which would have been fatal.
But what happened? And why does her murder remain an unsolved case to this very day? 105 years later?
Coming in September: The concluding chapter to this real-life local mystery.