Good Life
Summer Breeze…
Mountains, Music, Swimming, Sunshine
What are your memories of Mountain Maryland?
What a fun issue, reminiscing about summers in Western Maryland. Childhood summers for me were spent with the Marsh kids who lived next door- Greg, Bobby, Karrie, and their cousin Jeremy (God rest his soul). We’d listen to cassettes (remember them?) on our boom boxes (yes, you read that right – Google it, kids), play basketball, walk to the nearest pizza joints in Westernport and Piedmont, and then stroll on over to the Westernport pool. Once I started driving, I’d pick up my friends and we would go to the dances at Clarysville. I moved away for a number of years and now my favorite moments of the summer are when I would meet my lifelong friends to grab a bite to eat and we would head to Downtown Cumberland to listen to live music. Since some of my friends are so much a part of those lazy hazy crazy days of summer, I asked some of them to tell me their favorite summer memories. I bet you will see yourself in some of these reflections.
“Constitution Park pool high dive. So scary but fun!”
Kara Goldsworthy Breedlove
“Watching my dad (Bob Nycum) and his girlfriend Hazel dancing all the time at Friday after five.”
Angel Fitzwater
“I remember the Rocky Gap Music Festival! My favorite acts were Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt, and Lonestar. I still remember my best friend and I wandering around ACM's campus one of the last years it was held and a bus pulled into the parking lot with Travis Tritt in the passenger seat waving at us. It was so exciting for two teenage girls.”
Sarah Michael
“I also remember the Rocky Gap Music Festival and seeing Alabama, Sawyer Brown, Clint Black, the Judds.”
Lee Ann Yenchenko
“Those concerts at Rocky Gap were amazing! I remember Tim McGraw, Wynonna, Marty Stuart, Sawyer Brown, Ronnie Milsap, the list goes on and on! I was sad when it moved and then disappeared altogether.”
Diane Bridges Spriggs
“My favorite memory is camping at Rocky Gap for the bluegrass festival. Willie Nelson was scheduled one year and it rained. Nearly everyone left to go home and we were up close to the stage. He said as long as people were standing in the rain to hear him, he was going to play. The best concert ever.”
Sharon Derlan
“The Allegany County Fair spending time with my family while we eat fair food and watch the kids ride the rides!”
Lina McDonald
“Heritage Days! It was always nice to get out and about in the heart of Cumberland and explore history, see all of the different vendors and see the talent they have, and I get to see people there that I haven't seen in awhile - a whole community coming together.”
Taryn Lohr
“The whole family riding our bikes from Frostburg down to LaVale. It is such a scenic route!”
Melody Wood Swafford
“Always going to Westernport pool.”
Nancy Zacari
“Going to Minke’s pool in middle and high school.”
Kassie Porter Kegg
“My dad, mom, my paternal grandmother, my sister, and myself, packing ourselves into the station wagon and going from Mt Savage to Cumberland to get ice cream from Queen City Dairy! Yum, Black raspberry ice cream cone for me, please.”
Vicki Bartik
“Kelly Springfield and Moose Lodge family picnics at St. Peter and Paul's Picnic grounds! I remember watching people climbing the greased pole for money, kids looking for coins in hay, hayrides, snow cones, good food and music!”
Shanda Frankfort
“PPG alias Pittsburgh Plate Glass had their employee & family picnic back in the 1960s at the St. Peter and Paul’s picnic grounds. Someone always slipped and fell into the creek.”
Kim Hughes
“Bird Camp at Pleasant Valley. Allegany County students from grade five and up attended. I was camper for three summers and a counselor for one. It was for a week and just a blast!”
Dott Biggs Whelan
“The LaVale Pool!”
Melissa Reeves
“Swimming every day at the LaVale Swim Club. Family picnics every month and swim team.”
Sandi Lease
“Swimming at Rocky Gap with Jennifer Yowell.”
Brynn Tabler
Many memories at the fairgrounds, but then, I’m biased. Kix, Molly Hatchet, Poison. All great acts.”
Steve Mason
“4th of July fireworks.”
Gracie Sommer
“We always looked forward to the Shrimp Feed that took place in Barton and was for the Luke Mill workers who didn’t get to go to the Labor Day picnic. It was great! All the shrimp you could eat and there was a band after the dinner. We as kids had a blast dancing. We always left with big box of left-over shrimp. My Dad and I would eat the left-over shrimp the next morning for breakfast.”
Jo DiGioia Allen
“Digging wild ramps, cleaning them with family, and then cooking and eating them with bacon and corn bread.”
Amy Anderson
“Constitution Park Pool and working in the snack bar there.”
Lonny J. Watro
“Swallow Falls.”
Melissa Nazelrod Lohr
‘The American Legion picnic and watching Full Steam Eddie play out at Westernport Pool.”
Kelly Butler