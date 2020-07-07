Wit’s End
The Return of Eddie Deezen
… And not a moment too soon
Editor's Preface: As many of our readers know, our regular columnist – the actor, voice character, and comedian Eddie Deezen was hospitalized at the beginning of 2020 for heart surgery. His recovery took longer than expected because of complications. But we are now happy to report that Eddie is on the mend. Not only that, but just in time, as Allegany Magazine was running out the columns he had sent us over the months that we had in reserve. We are thrilled and tickled that Eddie is recovering. When we asked him for a “comeback column” for our readers, this is what he sent us. We don’t care how short and sweet it is….we are just happy to have him back and we are looking forward to fresh new funny features from one of our favorite native sons in the months ahead. Keep up the good work, Eddie. Get well soon.
To all of my friends and pals at Allegany Magazine
I am recovering very, very slowly but I am recovering. I use a walker now. I am walking again – slowly but slowly. I do appreciate all the kind comments like “you’re back!” and “Glad to see you back!”
The one thing I missed was being in touch not just with the readers of Allegany Magazine but those of you who were following me on my social media pages. I appreciate my family members and my uncle for updating everyone while I was in the hospital. I will just be posting stuff at random times, when I can. It’s not like my old daily stuff which I used to love doing. This is not for lack of love or affinity for writing and sharing my thoughts with all of you, it is just tough for me to post at times. But I am getting stronger every day.
As long as you know how much I love all of you and appreciate your support – that is good enough for me. This goes for the many personal messages and emails I have received. Also, my computer was down for a while. It seems to be okay now.
I do need to gain more weight but I can’t seem to. I feel so pencil thin. Skinny – even for me. I am actually around 112 pounds as of this writing but I am trying to eat. The doctors say my health is good. Oh, but I am taking tons of pills, vitamins, and drugs and stuff.
Yes, I do still check out and read your wonderful posts and my very sincere apologies if I do not reply or comment to hardly any of them. I am getting stronger every day and will be catching up with everybody soon. I do hope all is well.
Healing for me is a very slow process. I am still a bit sick and still very tired. I am so sorry I haven’t submitted any new articles but I promise I will write more for all of the readers of Allegany Magazine next month. And let’s all remember, going forward that we are all actually friends and we all actually love each other – that is the joke we all forget all too often – myself included.
Stay well.
All my love, your columnist and friend always,
Eddie