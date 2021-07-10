Bringing Old Glory into your Home
A Passion for the Patriotic
It’s July! Summer is in full swing, grills are fired, ice cream is an everyday treat, and Independence Day is kicking the month off with firecrackers. Literally! I’ve always loved the 4th of July because it signifies cookouts, fireworks, parades, and more, but there’s a lot more history to it than just the fun stuff. We’re celebrating America’s independence. While we’re so fortunate to have this day of celebration, I wanted to dig a little more into the history of the American flag, the red, white, and blue colors, and incorporate some tips on how to use these colors in your home. Happy fourth everyone!
What are the origins of the red, white, and blue on the American flag? Surprisingly, the origin is unknown, but historians believe it was designed by a New Jersey Congressman, Francis Hopkinson, and sewn by Philadelphia seamstress, Betsy Ross. An interesting story from PBS.org states that “On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress passed an act establishing an official flag for the new nation. The resolution stated: “Resolved, that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
There’s much history and some interesting facts behind the American flag. For example:
- Congress passed several acts to change the shape, design, and arrangement of the flag between 1777 and 1960 and allowed the stars and stripes to be added to represent the admission of each new state.
- Today, there are 13 horizontal stripes, seven red alternating with six white. The stripes represent the original 13 Colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the Union.
- The colors of the flag are symbolic as well; red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
- After a British bombardment, amateur poet Francis Scott Key was so inspired by the sight of the American flag still flying over Baltimore’s Fort McHenry that he wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sept. 14, 1814. It officially became our national anthem in 1931.
- In 1892, the flag inspired James B. Upham and Francis Bellamy to write The Pledge of Allegiance.
- The flag is usually displayed from sunrise to sunset. It should be raised briskly and lowered ceremoniously. The flag should not be flown in inclement weather.
- The flag should be displayed daily and on all holidays, weather permitting, on or near the main administration buildings of all public institutions. It should also be displayed in or near every polling place on election days and in or near every schoolhouse during school days.
- When the flag is raised or lowered as part of a ceremony, and as it passes by in parade or review, everyone, except those in uniform, should face the flag with the right hand over the heart.
So what do the colors red, white, and blue signify to you? Color has a huge impact on our emotions, our perceptions, and our spiritual and physical well being. Those three colors all mean a little something different than what they do on the flag when you apply them to marketing, education, psychology, religion, the design world, and more.
Red: The color red is an intense color packed with emotion ranging from passionate, intense love to anger and violence. It’s a stimulating color that represents excitement and energy. Studies show that the color red can create physical effects such as elevated blood pressure, increased respiratory rates, enhanced metabolism, increased enthusiasm, higher levels of energy, and increased confidence.
The use of too much red causes loss of temper, agitation, anger, and overbearing, demanding, and oppressive behaviors. Too little red causes lethargic, cautious, whiny, and manipulative feelings. To get out of control emotions under control add green, the opposite of red. To get rid of exhaustion, add more red. Who knew!
White: An inherently positive color, white is associated with purity, innocence, light, goodness, heaven, safety, brilliance, illumination, understanding, cleanliness, faith, beginnings, sterility, spirituality, possibility, humility, sincerity, protection, softness, and perfection.
The color white affects the mind and body by aiding in mental clarity, promoting feelings of fresh beginnings and renewal, assisting in cleansing, and clearing obstacles and clutter.
Blue: Blue represents both the sky and the sea, and is associated with open spaces, freedom, intuition, imagination, expansiveness, inspiration, and sensitivity. Blue also represents meanings of depth, trust, loyalty, sincerity, wisdom, confidence, stability, faith, heaven, and intelligence.
The color blue has positive effects on the mind and the body. As the color of the spirit, it invokes rest and can cause the body to produce chemicals that are calming and exude feelings of tranquility.
So what’s the best way to incorporate red, white, and blue into your interior color scheme? The answer is: however you like! However, there are some guidelines. If you’d like to go the full patriotic route, try adding small pops of light yellow to tone down the reds and blues. Red, blue, and yellow are primary colors after all, so they blend nicely. Other neutrals such as tan, black, or grays can change the juxtaposition as well. Also, consider pattern and texture when using all three colors together. Look for simple patterns like gingham, stripes, plaids, and florals to create interest and throw in varying textures of jute or other wovens, along with embroidered and smooth textures to keep the eye flowing. Natural elements like plants are great ways to add softness and bits of green to break things up. If you’d rather go with a monochromatic palette or choose just one of these colors in your home, be sure to choose tones that are calming and make you happy. Here are some tips when decorating with red, white, and blue.
Red- Red mixes well with most color schemes, but how do you use this strong tone without going overboard? Sparingly is usually a good rule of thumb. Start small and increase as you feel necessary. Keep in mind the feelings red evokes and think about where you’d most like to view it. A painting, a pillow, a lamp? Red works nicely with neutrals, greens, blues, and other shades of red in the same color family. If you don’t mind going bold, try incorporating red with oranges and pinks for an energetic vibe!
White- Designing with white is a huge trend right now because I think we all just want to start fresh with a clean slate. White is calming and clarifying so using it throughout the home makes sense. Blending varying shades of white with neutral tones and textures like light woods, rich metals, and plants is versatile and says bright and clean instantaneously. The benefit of using a largely white palette, is that you can accent with any color combination.
Blue- Decorating with blue in your home won’t have you feeling blue at all! There are many shades of blue ranging from soft Robin’s egg to navy and they’re all beautiful. If you’re looking for a calming palette that reminds you of the ocean or a spa, choose softer, calming tones that might have a gray base. If you’re after bold pops of energy, go for cobalts and green-blue shades. Warm blues often have red undertones which make them feel cozy, whereas cool blues have yellow undertones which encourage feelings of calmness. Warm blues, for example, are great for living rooms and kitchens, and cool blues are nice for bedrooms and home offices. Cold or crisp blues are great for bathrooms because they offer a clean vibe. Blue can almost be considered a neutral tone, like blue jeans because it goes with just about every color.
Have fun with the color blending process and don’t be afraid to try new combinations of texture, pattern, and tone. That’s part of the fun. If a space isn’t working for you, make notes of why and try to find a solution. Experiment by removing or adding items to see if that solves your problem or start with a clean slate if it’s too much to handle. If you’re hesitant to add color, start small with hand towels and work your way up to bigger items like a chair or rug. Your home is your canvas and should reflect all of the colors of your life!