Allegany Magazine celebrates patriotism with July issue
Cover features works from a charity cofounded by renowned Lavale photographer
The year is 1918. A young soldier is deployed overseas – thousands upon thousands of miles away from his young wife and their small children. The only reminder he has of home is the tattered photograph of his loved ones back home he keeps tucked into his uniform. But that simple memento is all the incentive he needs on some days to continue the mission and to come home safely.
More than one hundred years later, that is still the objective behind a successful White House endorsed non profit co-founded ten years ago by a guy who grew up in a small modest house on Third Street in Lavale.
In 2011, renowned and award winning photographer Brownie Harris (a graduate of Allegany High School) founded Hearts Apart, with fellow photographer and entrepreneur Brett Martin. The two formed a simple mission – professionally photograph families of soldiers (both men and women) of every branch of the military. And do it at no cost to the families.
As part of the program, a soldier scheduled for deployment receives a nearly indestructible photograph printed on a special vinyl to keep tucked into a secret panel of the uniform and the family of the deployed gets a larger print of that same photo to keep at home. The program has grown from humble beginnings ten years ago to a foundation that has now photographed hundreds of military families and now has more than 400 partnering photographers worldwide.
“I always wanted to do something bigger with my photography,” Harris tells Allegany Magazine in an article appearing in the July 2021 issue. “Doing something bigger” is a grand statement from a man who is working on a coffee table book of a career that has included portraits of Miles Davis, Bill Clinton, Sophia Loren, Carly Simon, and John F. Kennedy Jr. “I was really surprised that no one had thought of this idea earlier than ten years ago.”
The July cover of the magazine features the young son of a deployed United States Marine in a photo taken as part of the Hearts Apart Foundation and is courtesy of photographer Ross Whitaker, who is one of the professional partnering photographers currently under the Hearts Apart charity’s umbrella. More photos of military members and their families from the organization with information on how to apply to become a Hearts Apart family are also in the accompanying story.
“When you see the reaction from these families. It is very fulfilling. We photograph them very professionally and we create works of art for them,” Harris says. “Of all the things I have done in my career – and I have done a lot – I think this is the most significant. This is when I know I am making a difference in what I do”
The July 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine – a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News also features stories about Aubrey Stewart of Piedmont and the Wereth 11; Tuskegee airman and hero Clifton Brooks of Keyser; the real life Vietnam war veteran who inspired the Lee Teter painting Reflections; three brothers from Ellerslie who served in three different branches of the military in three different wars; and thoughts on patriotism in a guest commentary from one of the magazine’s regular correspondents who was raised around veterans.
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copy sales are sold at more than 40 retail outlets in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford, and Mineral Counties.