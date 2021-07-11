Cooking for An Army
By land, by sea, by backyard, by barbecue…
& A Tale of Two Bills
I don’t know why what I am about to say always surprises people. I first learned to cook in the mess hall of a Navy Destroyer. After basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois I was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii for what would be the entire length of my military career. There, I learned quickly to prepare three meals a day for large quantities of service men and women. Now, when the restaurant where I work is faced with a large surge of hungry customers, that training kicks in and I remember when 500 people would show up for a meal at the same time and the food had to not only be hot but actually taste good. I have to admit, I had it easy in the Navy. I served in the 1980s when we were mostly at peace. There were some minor skirmishes back then but nothing like the men and women of the two World Wars faced, or military personnel like my uncles Marvin Bremen and Bill Hand (yes, I am named for both of them) who served in Korea and Vietnam respectively.
In fact, that’s my Uncle Bill in the black and white photo on this page. Handsome dude, isn’t he? The other fella in the full color photo is a young me. My official Navy picture. Look at that fresh faced kid!
Uncle Bill was in fact a decorated Vietnam Vet. I have those medals pinned to his uniform that you see in this photo. And I have the American flag that flew off the back of the Swift Boat he commanded. Its edge are torn and tattered from its time at sea. It’s in a large frame in my house and I look at it everyday, to remind me that the freedoms I enjoy today was a price paid by someone who came before.
But for this month of July – the month of Independence Day – I was reflecting on my time in the service – and having to quickly think on my feet as a cook in the U.S. Navy – barely 18 and at sea and those doors that would swing open and the roar of hungry sailors entering the mess hall. And I bet at your house sometimes it feels like you have your own Navy or Army to feed too – especially this time of year.
For this month – the month of backyard Barbecues and cookouts and company – I thought I would share some summer time recipes that can be easily doubled or tripled for your own troop of hungry soldiers. So… whether you are cooking for an army, a small vessel, or a bunch of new recruits who just seem to show up out of nowhere, these recipes are for you.
And to the men and women who served and continue to serve in all branches of our military, thank you for all you have done and all you continue to do.