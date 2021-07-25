The Throes of Summer
And what will you do?
Here we are in the throes of summer. Sunshiny days, air conditioners running full blast, lightning bugs with their flashlight butts bringing some magic to our nights. COVID restrictions are lifting, we’ve been offered vaccines, and we are beginning to mingle with other humans. Oh, yeah…and throw in those cicadas and there’s a lot to get excited about this season.
Unlike last summer, you might feel a bit more free to go outside and engage in activities. Have you forgotten how to throw a Frisbee or how to keep yourself afloat a kayak? Well, grab a buddy and get out there for some exercise and conversation. Cornhole, golf, bonfires, pool parties, croquet, volleyball, badminton, and just long walks on the trail. All that we missed out on last year we can make up for this year.
Read what some locals are looking forward to this summer.
As for me? If you need me this summer, I will be at the beach!
