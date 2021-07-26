Listen to Your Art
The Very Illustrative Life of William Baxter
When children become adults, most of the time we forget what we wanted to be when we “grew up.” If all of us were doing what our four and five year old selves had demanded then, we would all be astronauts, stunt drivers, and rock stars (or maybe that’s just me)
At the age of “four or five” William Baxter of Cumberland knew exactly what he wanted his life to be – and he set off for the next 18 years painting the very image of that life and what he wanted the world it contained to be like. And he never took his eyes off the prize, the goal, or the canvas.
A recent graduate of Frostburg State University, Will -- as his friends call him – remembers his parents taking him on a vacation to Disney World when he was not even in school yet. That family trip would set the ground work for what Will wanted to do with the rest of his life – not just his childhood – but well into adulthood.
“I remember we were walking around the park and we went into a side shop where an artist was sketching and my parents told him I liked to draw,” Will recounts over a Cappuccino at Basecamp Coffee. He even looks a bit like a Disney character – wide eyed and optimistic and smiling. “So the artist let me sit at his desk and draw with his utensils. I drew Captain Hook and Peter Pan for him. I still have those around my house somewhere, I think. And we actually still remain in touch with that artist from the park to this day.”
That experience solidified for Will – and for his family – the budding talent he had as an illustrator and so they encouraged him to pursue a career in it.
“My family has always been 100 percent supportive of my art, with whatever art supply I needed. But that day in Disney was the day I realized that someone can draw for a living,” Will recalls. “And I’ve never wavered on what I’ve wanted to pursue since.”
So in tune and so focused is he on making art his career, that when he won an international contest earlier this year, he later declined the main prize.
He recently won an international competition and was offered an exclusive two-year deal with the Illustration Room, an Australia-based design company producing artwork commissions for businesses, websites, games, apps, magazines, books, advertising, marketing and PR agencies.
Will had answered the worldwide “callout” from the Aussie agency for new artists to present a professional children’s book concept, which would include three full-page spreads, character designs and development drawings. He submitted works with a Halloween theme, beating out several hundred submissions from around the globe. He based his entries on a concept he had previously created at Frostburg State University for Professor of Illustration and Drawing Jamison Odone, who recommended Baxter for the competition.
“My final submission included two magic school student characters, a little cat witch and a small goat wizard journeying through a haunted forest to retrieve forbidden spells from an old warlock’s cabin,” Baxter explains. “The illustrations turned out to be some of the best work I’d ever done.”
His professor agrees. “Will worked on these for some time, and we went back and forth tweaking them,” Jamison Odone says. “He entered the contest because I said to him basically, ‘Will, you’re awesome and you must enter this!’”
“When I first wanted to take Mr. Odone’s class, I really wanted to get into illustration,” Will says. “And I got into the class and Mr. Odone really helped me to shape my work and make it look professional. But at the end of the day, I had to turn down the prize.”
Will says once the publishing company sent contracts and paperwork and his family’s attorney reviewed it, he felt uncomfortable relinquishing control of his artwork and so he withdrew his materials. ‘
“I just felt uncomfortable after looking everything over,” he explains. “I am sure they are a great company but I don’t know anything about Australia copyright law and so for me, it wasn’t the right thing to do right now.”
Prior to entering the contest, Will was already an exhibited artist, having been featured in a solo art show sponsored by Tony and Denise Cornwell at their former Upcycle Studio on Mechanic Street in Cumberland. He also credits his parents – John and Susan – his grandmother and his high school art teacher Sharon Schade – for their connections in the local art world and for introducing him to local artists who have become mentors to him – people like the Cornwells and Greg Malloy.
And he does have some big plans for himself.
“My current plan is to work on an animated film someday. That’s the end goal,” says Will. “I think film combines the best of all art forms – illustration, storytelling and writing, and music. And what I am focusing on right now if creating a portfolio for a studio. I’d love to apply to Disney, or Pixar, or even do something for Netflix. I want to get a body of work together and designed specifically for each of them.”
“People have told me that as you get older, you need to grow out of cartoons,” he says. “And I always like to argue that.”
An Allegany High School graduate, Will Baxter does not remember a time when he was not drawing, sketching, or illustrating.
“I am becoming more confident in my abilities, and I have learned so much from the many mentors and friends I’ve made,” Wil says. “I think there is a future for artists out there, yes. I think artists are always supposed to get better and people who want to find their audience through their art, will always find that audience. I guess my whole life I have just been drawn to draw.”