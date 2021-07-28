Lost in the Lavender
Finding a Favorite Place Quite by “Accident”
One of the best things about living or just traversing through Western Maryland is all of the hidden gems that lie nestled amongst our mountains and valleys. There are what seems to be secretive spots – best kept secrets – favorite spots and places along every turn of the country road.
One such example is the Deep Creek Lavender Farm located – ironically -- in Accident. Lavender Farms has been around for years but only recently experienced a boon in its popularity.
After having been quarantined for several months and being in the full grip of COVID cabin fever, I was – like many of you I am certain -- online searching for something to do that would allow me to get out of the house for some fresh air. To my surprise, I stumbled onto the social media pages of a local lavender farm. And I quickly made for a drive.
Turning down Doerr Rd. in Accident, MD the tall, aged hardwoods reach skyward and bow toward the center of the roadway creating a virtual tunnel of greenery. The sunlight dappled winding road features signage urging me to visit and relax, setting the stage for the tranquility that lay ahead.
As I approach the farm, the property opens up to my left and a literal sea of colorful blooms in shades of purple, pink and white come into view. I was instantly struck, first by the beauty of the rolling hills and mountains that surrounded me and then breathless at the vast number of blooming plants putting on their show.
I spoke with Anne Davidson about how, and why, she and her husband Scott decided to establish a lavender farm here. She jokingly says we have “Google and a bottle of wine” to thank for it. Scott had vacationed in Deep Creek as a child and Anne and Scott later began visiting the area together with their children.
Residents of Crofton, in 2004, they decided to begin looking for property to establish a second home in Garrett County. They stumbled upon a farm property and fell in love with it. After building their home they were curious what they might be able to do with the land. They conducted soil testing and found that lavender was a good option.
“I didn’t even know what lavender was, I had to Google it,” Anne laughs.
After some research and visiting similar farms, the couple decided that indeed lavender was a good fit and that they could explore options of bringing something interactive for residents of the area to enjoy. Experiments with different varieties of lavender began to yield results and the farm now features 15 different varieties of English and French lavender, with a total of 1500 plants blanketing the landscape.
While the farm started out as a second home, it has now become the Davidson’s primary residence. Scott has retired from his position with the University of Maryland and Anne still works as a realtor in both Garrett and Anne Arundel Counties. It may shock some that the farm is run primarily by Anne and Scott alone, with the exception of one intern that they add to the team for the summer.
In recent years Anne and Scott have added hops to the plants being grown on the property. Anne says Scott is a home brewer and loves to use the freshest ingredients possible. Hops also hold some of the same relaxing properties that lavender does. Hops are added to some of the items available in the Gift Shoppe including a hop and lavender tea and some of the bath products. For the kids, chickens of all kinds are also raised on the grounds and visitors are invited to feed them.
The Davidson’s were at one time both bee keepers but now partner with a bee keeper in Cumberland. He brings the hives to the farm each spring and retrieves them at the end of the season. Honey that is produced by these hives is returned to the farm for use in their products. This is just one cooperative that the farm participates in. Choosing to work in conjunction with other local businesses and artists to produce products including their lavender lemonade and partnering with local artists to offer classes to the public throughout the summer, Anne and Scott take pride in supporting and being part of the growth of other businesses in the area.
Scott and Anne are also founding members of the United States Lavender Growers Association (USLGA), they continue to learn from and educate others engaged in the business. The group evolved from an initial meeting in June 2011 of lavender growers and crafters who saw a need for a national organization and has now grown to 780 members. Its mission is: “Supporting, promoting, educating, researching, marketing and networking” and focuses on the exchange of information amongst lavender farms.
The farm also offers plants for sale and allows “pick your own bouquets” from late June through July during peak season and offers classes throughout the summer. Classes include wreath making, Lavender Care, Cooking with Lavender and many more, with a complete schedule of classes available on their website. Picnic tables are available for a boxed or bagged lunch, surrounded by the beauty of Western Maryland Mountains and wildlife.
Sitting in the midst of the fields, allowing the gentle fragrance of these beautiful plants to roll over me, breeze gently blowing the billowing white clouds across the sapphire sky while listening to all of the pollinators busily buzzing from plant to plant, I couldn’t help but smile to myself. The serenity and stillness of this place washed away all of the stress and anxiety that had overtaken me in the months prior to my visiting here and in all honesty, I could have spent the entire day in the quiet, daydreaming, deep in thought and lost in the lavender.
For more information about the property, tours, gift shop hours, or use of the farm for a private event, contact Anne and Scott Davidson at deepcreeklavender@gmail.com or call 240-608-8282.