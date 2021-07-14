Nearly a Century of Heroism
And the Story Clifton Brooks Hid from his Family for Fifty Years
For more than fifty years, Clifton Brooks did not talk about what he “did” during World War II.
Not even to his family. No one knew. He had taken an oath to be sworn to secrecy. His wife didn’t know. None of his eight children knew. No one in the Moose Lodge where he was a member for years knew the extent of his service in the Great War.
All he told – and was allowed to tell – was that he was in the Air Force. He was also permitted to say he was a communications specialist. More specifically he was a cryptologist – entrusted with top secret codes used not only during the war but well into the early 1960s by the federal government. And so no one knew for years that Mr. Brooks – now 99 years old – had been a member of a great experiment in the military’s history. No one was aware that he had been entrusted with classified information and top secret codes.
“For years, he never talked about,” says his son, Mickey Brooks. “We knew he was an Air Force pilot and that was about it. All through the 60s and 70s as we were all growing up, he didn’t say a word. He wasn’t allowed to say a word. In fact, once in awhile, back then, someone in a military uniform used to show up to talk to Dad and then would be gone. That was someone from the government coming to check on him to make sure he wasn’t talking about it. Or giving codes away.”
Only when a story was leaked to the press in the 1990s, when Clifton Brooks was approaching 80 and it seemed like there were no other stories from World War II to tell and no one of high ranking authority was around to deny or discourage it, did the truth come out. And then – one by one – surviving members of a brave air squadron started to come forward – one by one – to raise and hand and be counted. At last.
Mr. Brooks had been a Tuskegee Airman.
At the time that the Tuskegee Airmen was authorized, some senior members of the U.S. Army Air Corps questioned whether or not Black Americans had the mental acuity to be pilots. The program was originally referred to as the “Tuskegee Military Experiment.” The men were commissioned to fly what the military believed would ultimately be sacrificial missions.
“Dad was part of an experiment that was set up to fail. They put those men out there to fail and then they didn’t.”
“The black pilots were sent out first, and the government thought they would fail and be shot down and then the white pilots would fly in and shoot down the enemy,” says T.J. Coleman, who heads up the Aubrey Stewart Project. “The only problem with that was – no one told the black pilots they were being set up, so they fought and won.”
The Tuskegee Airmen began with the first aviation class of 13 cadets in July 19, 1941. Ground school training covered subjects including meteorology, navigation and instruments. Basic flying training consisted of both ground school and flying training in military aircraft. The Air Corps provided aircraft, textbooks, pilot and mechanic uniforms, and parachutes. Tuskegee Institute furnished the facilities for both the aircraft and personnel.
Successful cadets then transferred to the segregated Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama to complete the Army Air Corps pilot training. The Army Air Corps provided facilities, equipment and supplies for men and planes at TAAF, the largest of the flying training bases. From 1942 through 1946, the program was expanded during the war to become the center for Black aviation.
A total of 993 pilots graduated through TAAF between 1942 and 1946. Clifton Brooks – of Keyser, West Virginia – barely into his early 20s -- was among those graduates. The first Black flying unit was originally called the 99th Pursuit Squadron. It became active in March 1941 and was later renamed as the 99th Flying Training Squadron.
The Tuskegee Airmen flew more than 1,200 missions for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd Fighter Squadrons under the Twelfth Air Force. The 332nd Fighter Group flew at least 312 missions for the Fifteenth Air Force between early June 1944 and May 1945. The pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group painted the tails of their P-47s and later, P-51s, red. They were then nicknamed “Red Tails.”
In short, the Red Tails were trained to be decoys -- to be first in the line of enemy fire. But the airmen proved to be better in the war then just sacrificial lambs – none of them had any intention of going down without a fight and so fight they did – in the air.
Because the services were segregated during World War II, experienced Tuskegee airmen could not transfer out to be squadron commanders or wing commanders for the more numerous white Army Air Corps squadrons, who often were short of experienced personnel to select from. This limited chances for promotion for the Tuskegee Airmen, which sometimes hurt morale. The United States Air Force did not desegregate until 1949.
In February of 2021, United State President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Tuskeegee Airmen Hall in Tuskeegee, Alabama. Included in the visit were surviving Tuskegee Airmen who had been trained in Alabama to fight in the skies over Europe during World War II.
“Imagine the incredible love it must have taken for the proud Tuskegee Airmen to fly more than 15,000 sorties in battle, when their own freedom was not fully realized in their own country,” President Biden said.
“Right now, more than 40 percent of our active-duty forces are people of color,” Biden said. “And it’s long past time that the full diversity and full strength of our force is reflected at every level of this Department.”
In 2017, Coleman then spearheaded a process to have a sign made in Brooks’ honor to be placed at the end of Memorial Bridge. That same year, the City of Keyser dedicated a park in Brooks’ name.
“Mr. Brooks, when everyone comes across that bridge, it will be your face they see,” Coleman told the honoree at the dedication. “All the men of Tuskegee were pioneers ... they assisted in breaking down the walls of segregation. Thank you, Mr. Brooks, for the light you continue to shine on all generation. We stand on the shoulders of your example and we stand in the brightness of your light.”