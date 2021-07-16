O Say Can You See…
The “Key” to Frostburg
As an adult, he was inspired by the rockets’ red glare and the bombs bursting in air, but as a child, he was inspired by sunsets and sounds of summer crickets in the Western Maryland woods. Long before he wrote what would become the poem that inspired the National Anthem, Francis Scott Key probably sat on rolling wooded acreage owned by his family in what is now Frostburg.
According to a family biographer, Connie Beachy, in a story she wrote for Allegany Magazine in 2006, in 1753 the Crown of England (King George II 1727-1760) granted a 390 acre piece of land in Allegany County, Maryland to a man by the name of John Ross from Anne Arundel County. Sometimes the rulers in England would grant property in the colonies to people they owed money or a debt or some kind of reward to.
Ross named this parcel of land Walnut Level. The earliest Walnut Level deed, according to Beachy, on file on Allegany County is dated 1801, in which Phillip Barton Key, Francis Scott Key’s uncle, sold the land to his daughter, Susannah Gardiner Key Bruce. In case you have already lost track, Susannah would be the first cousin to the man who wrote the Star Spangled Banner.
But Francis Scott himself would have been no stranger to the land. It had been in his family for years. Nearly 50 years to be exact and most of those years would have been when Francis was a child and the property was deeded to his grandfather and then his great grandfather – the original land owner – John Ross.
Today, the property sits to the northwest of town near I-68. It is across the street from the Ark of the Covenant Church and is better known as the Pritchard Farm allotment – and in the last few years has become a new desired residential neighborhood for the Mountain City.