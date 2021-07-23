The Man in “Reflections”
Why Allegany County is home to one of the most iconic images of brotherhood
This man’s face is well known to war heroes around the world. His likeness is instantly recognizable as one of the most familiar and representative of the Vietnam War. His legacy and immortal status was cemented in time by an iconic painting that continues to touch the lives of millions who have seen it.
Jim Williams was widely and fondly known as the “The Man at the Wall,” the surviving Vietnam soldier staring at his fallen friends in the Lee Teter painting, “Reflections.” The painting has been exhibited internationally, its image haunting everyone who has seen it. For a time, a signed edition hung in the White House (during the George W. Bush Administration).
A veteran if Vietnam himself, Jim served as Teter’s model. But he never flaunted that fact. In truth, he lived a life of humble servitude – to his family, his community, his fellow veterans, and his country.
Born in Eckhart Mines, Mr. Williams was the son of the late John Evan and Regina (Groter) Williams. He attended Saint Michael’s School and was a graduate from LaSalle High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served at Nellis AFB, Nevada; San Antonio, TX, Zweibrucken and Frankfurt Germany, Vietnam, Loring AFB Maine, NSA at Fort Meade, MD, and the Pentagon. After a distinguished military career, Jim retired withy more than 20 years of service attaining the rank of Master Sergeant.
Jim held lifetime memberships in the Vietnam Veterans of America, VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, DAV, TREA, and Air Force Sergeant’s Association. Jim was a volunteer at the VA Cumberland Based Outpatient Clinic. Indeed, he touched many lives in the VVA Color Guard as the member who presented the flag to many families of deceased veterans at military funerals. He was known for his patriotism and his love of country and his devotion to the veterans who served.
He followed his military career with 22 years of employment at Allegany College in Data Processing. He also taught at the college as well.
But it is indeed his “reflection” that will remain in our hearts and in our minds forever.
MSgt. James Tiley Williams, USAF, Retired, died at his home in Corriganville on December 19, 2018. He was 84.
Thank you Master Sergeant Jim Williams – and all of our dedicated area veterans – for your service.