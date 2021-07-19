Out of pain, purpose. Out of tragedy, triumph
The Aubrey Stewart Story
Aubrey Stewart did not have to go to war. At 36 years old, this resident of Piedmont was too old for the draft. He had a great job at the Luke Paper Mill. It was a position his father – the first black man every hired by the company – had helped him secure. But Aubrey – a stand out baseball player and a single man -- not one sit idly by while his nephews and friends were fighting overseas – felt compelled to enlist. And in 1942, he did just did. It was selfless decision that would ultimately cost him his life – and a death that would not be recognized as an act of heroism by his own government for more than five decades.
“Something propelled him to volunteer and to enlist and to go to war,” says T.J. Coleman, president of the Aubrey Stewart Project. “People just don’t do that. He was actually in the war with men half his age. That shows you the kind of character he had.”
James Aubrey Stewart was inducted into the Army at Clarksburg, West Virginia, on December 7, 1942. He trained at Camp Gruber and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was sent overseas in January 1944 as part of the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion.
In a lengthy letter to his mother, dated October 11, 1944, he asks about her health and tells her not to worry: “You shouldn’t want for a thing that’s what a send the money for to use as you see fit.” He makes light of the situation in which he finds himself noting “You should see our house:a hole with logs and dirt on top a big can for a stove & a radio. Its very comfortable Smile. Tell Fan & Doris Ill build them one. very cheap. ha ha.”
His last letter was written to his father – dated December 7, 1944. He talks about the weather and the mail being slow and he writes about the upcoming holiday and the entertainment overseas. “Saw a good USO show the other day feautreing Marlene Dietrich it was very good.”
The tone in his letters is optimistic – maybe too optimistic for a man entrenched in war, surrounded by the enemy and living on hope. As the number of deaths and injuries were climbing and the winter weather was worsening in December 1944, German forces seemed to rally as a last-ditch attempt to tear through the Allied lines. This intense battle incorporated the infamous war crime known as the Malmedy Massacre when more than 80 U.S soldiers and Belgian prisoners were slaughtered by the SS. The massacre made all the newspapers stateside. However, there was a much more brutal killing that occurred that same day but which received very little attention: the death of 11 black U.S. Soldiers – including a 36-year old enlisted man from Piedmont, West Virginia – Aubrey Stewart.
During the Battle of the Bulge, the German forces struck the Western Allies through the densely forested Ardennes along a 50-mile front. The American troops, including the high command, were astounded and at a loss as to how best to handle the situation. Their major objective would be to hold their lines for as long as possible while awaiting help. The rather inexperienced 106th Division was supported by the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion, a segregated army unit of African American soldiers.
Combat experience was one key strength that made the 333rd stand out. They had been in combat all summer following their arrival on Utah Beach on July 19, 1944, and had taken part in several other battles in France including the battle of Rennes, La Haye-du-Puits, Saint-Malo, and the ferocious six-week battle of Brest. However, for all their combat experiences and tactical advantage, the 333rd FA battalion was overrun by the surging Nazis.
Only a few managed to escape the brutality of the Germans. Among the survivors was a group of 11 men of the 33rd FA battalion.
Soaked from the rain that had poured all day, they tramped among the trees and through the deep snow, hoping to find and unite with their comrades. There were only two rifles among them.
After walking for nearly six hours through the brutal countryside and with darkness approaching, fatigue and hunger were taking their toll. The soldiers had no choice but to hope that the civilians in the tiny Belgian village of Wereth would show a trace of humanity and help them. The 11 men came to the home of Mathias and Maria Langer. Under cover of darkness, the family took the soldiers into their home, offering them cups of hot coffee and freshly baked bread. For a moment, they felt safe. But that night would turn out to be their last. Not long after they had been received by the Langers, a patrol from the 1st SS pulled up outside. An informant in the small village had spotted the unit and alerted the Nazis.
Outnumbered and out armed, the 11 black American soldiers had no choice but to surrender – and they did so, laying down their two guns and walking out of the farm house with hands held up in the air.
Mathias and his family looked on in disbelief and even fear as the 11 men they had just assisted were led by Nazis into the dark of night and down a road out of the village. The family itself was lucky. No one had punished them or arrested them, even though it was obvious that they family had provided aid to the enemy. It has been reported that Mathias Langer asked about the welfare of the 11, and a German officer told the family not to worry, the men would “soon not be feeling the coldness.” Evidence concludes the 11 were run about 900 yards into a cow pasture far from the eyes of those within the tiny farm town.
That was the last anyone saw of the 11 American soldier. Until the winter snow began to thaw on an unusual warm day in February 1945. The Mathias family was on its way to church – walking down that same street they had seen the men take months before with the soldiers – when they spotted a frozen hand sticking out of the snow.
They quickly realized that this place – under the crude shallow grave of snow – was the brutal burial ground of the 11 soldiers.
“The only thing Mr. Aubrey’s family in Piedmont received then was a letter from the Army saying Aubrey was missing in action,” says T.J. Coleman. “When that family got that letter, Aubrey Stewart had already been dead for 58 days.”
When a patrol from the 99th Division came to the scene, what they saw was horrific. The men had not just been killed by the Nazis, they had been tortured. Apart from being shot, the skulls of the soldiers had been smashed by what appeared to be rifle butts, their fingers were severed, their legs were broken, and they had bayonet wounds all over their bodies. It was a scene so gruesome that one U.S. Army photographer on the scene became physically ill. The “Wereth 11” – as they would be called from that day forward -- had not merely been executed by their SS captors but had been brutally tortured.
To this day, several theories remain on why these particular men were tortured and killed – and not simply taken as prisoners of war. Several villagers interviewed indicate the only crime the men committed was being black.
“The Army’s conclusion: Shut the case down, close it up, and keep it, literally, top secret for decades,” writes World War II historian and author Steven Lutz. “Why such a discrepancy in investigating two major war crimes? The first, the Malmedy Massacre, involved all white GIs. The second, known as the Wereth 11 Massacre, involved all black GIs. Would the words ‘white’ and ‘black’ have any meaning here? Or were some other factors involved?”
“There is no doubt that is why this wasn’t looked into for years,” T.J. Coleman – a veteran of the Air Force contends. “Other war crimes are investigated immediately but this event – the murder of 11 black soldiers was swept under the rug for years. Years. When a solider dies, we have an obligation to them to find out the truth about what happened and to honor them.”
After the war, the United States government investigated the more high profile Malmedy Massacre. But an investigation into the Wereth 11 killings became lost in a labyrinth of politics and became a story of the war largely untold.
Until a member of the Langer family decided to tell it. Herman Langer was the son of Mathias and Maria Langer. It had been his parents who gave the soliders food and drink on their last night. Nearly 50 years after the incident, Herman placed a cross in the cow pasture where the 11 bodies had been tossed and covered in snow. People began asking why that cross was placed there and Herman told the story. And the world slowly came to know about the Wereth 11.
Because of those stories, one movie was made about the men – countless of books researched and written – articles penned (including one by this magazine in 2010) and a documentary produced for PBS. But it would not be until 2017 that the United States and West Virginia Governments fully recognized the Wereth 11 for their ultimate sacrifice. In June – just four years ago – and more than 70 years after his death, James Aubrey Stewart of Piedmont, West Virginia, was honored and recognized for his service.
“The Government recognizes the Wereth 11,” states a proclamation from the West Virginia’s Governor’s Office from 2017. “This name refers to a group of African-American soldiers who were captured, tortured and executed by the Nazis in Wereth, Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. James ‘Aubrey’ Stewart, a Piedmont native, was one of these brave soldiers who were massacred. Having grown up in Piedmont, his entire life story is one of sacrifice and honor. At the time World War II began, Aubrey was too old to be drafted. He bravely volunteered himself for service.”
“And that is why the Aubrey Stewart Project was founded,” says Coleman. “Mr. Aubrey is a face and a name and his story needs to be known and to be told. I feel like my job is to tell that story and to let his light and his memory shine.”