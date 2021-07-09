Goldie Shroyer had to be terrified.
Goldie was still in her late teens when she gave birth to her first child -- a baby girl --in November 1918. This, of course, was when the Spanish flu pandemic was at its worst. That year had been a rollercoaster one to say the least – her fiancé George had just come home from World War I. The two were married and Goldie soon found out – during a worldwide pandemic that would claim thousands of lives – that she was expecting. And she carried and gave birth to that child just as the first plague of the 20th Century was at its peak.
And Goldie and George of Ellerslie, Maryland would have in total – eight children: their first, a daughter they named Anna; followed by Noah, Hazel, Marjorie, Betty, Ralph, John, and Gerald. Hazel and Ralph died when they were children and sadly never reached adulthood. Each child dependent on the single salary of a railroad engineer.
But for the boys – the strapping Shroyer boys of Ellerslie – the three sons of Goldie and George – they all went on to become soldiers – following in their father’s footsteps – each one remarkably ended up serving in a different war. Never in combat at the same time and years apart from one another, eldest brother Noah served with the Army in World War II. During his time overseas, Noah sent photos “back home” to his family – posed with tanks and confiscated Nazi tools of war. In each one, he is smiling ear to ear.
Middle brother John fought in Korea. He too would send photos home. But it would not be until family was going through his wartime memorabilia nearly 20 years after his death that an amassed collection of personal photos would be found that would tell the story of friendships and bonds and comradery. There is one photo of Navy Officer John somewhere on leave outside South Korea skinny dipping in the ocean, gleefully playing with a toy boat. That photo and his dog tags are framed and currently displayed in his nephew’s home.
The “baby” of the family -- Gerald Shroyer – whom everyone knew as Jerry – was a Marine through and through. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Jerry was awarded the bronze star for his acts of heroism during the Vietnam War. He disarmed a bomb that was placed under a bridge that allies were scheduled to cross. Had it not been for Mr. Shroyer’s efforts, an entire platoon crossing that bridge later in the day could have been lost.
I think about Goldie Shroyer when I think of these young men going off to war. Her sons – all three of them – enlisting and serving their country proudly. I think how strong a woman she must have been to have lived through one world war already and then to have survived a pandemic, only to watch her boys go off to war – one by one – one after the other – following a global crisis as it happened.
Three boys. Three wars. And each man came home – to their mother, to their wives, to their girlfriends, and sweethearts. And over the years, each Shroyer brother was asked to speak of their experiences and like most veterans, each brother was slow to give details – instead only talking about beautiful country sides, or the different cultures, or the food they had eaten, or the women abroad who pursued them because they wanted an American husband. They never spoke of battle, or of death, or of sacrifice. The three Shroyer boys never even discussed their own experiences with each other.
“You went over, you did what you had to do, and you came home,” John Shroyer once told me when I asked to include his personal reflections in a high school history report. “If you were lucky, you came home.”
You see, Goldie and George Shroyer were my great grandparents and these Shroyer soldier boys from Ellerslie were my great uncles. And each uncle instilled in me the benefits of being polite (“Yes, Ma’am and No, Sir” were oft spoken around them and their wives and then spilled over into my daily vocabulary). They taught me how to give more than I take, how to put family first, how to treat others fairly but firmly, how to try to make a positive influence in my own community, why honesty is always the best policy, how best to voice my opinion, when to hold my tongue, and the proper ways to honor my country and its flag.
I am very proud of all three of my great uncles. I am lucky that I had the chance to talk with each of them and know each of them before they left this world. And like them, too many of our veterans who can tell us the truths of war and the sacrifices for freedom, are fading away. We must let them tell their stories and we must give them all the time and respect earned to them and listen to what they have to say. Their stories – like those of my uncles – need to be told and recorded.
“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” We can learn our history through the men and women of our armed forces who have been where most of us can never imagine going.
I didn't realize until I was writing this opening letter just now how strong my great grandmother must have been to have endured giving birth during a pandemic, then to bury two of her children, and then to wait while every single son came home from wars. Then I realized something else. My great grandfather who served in the First World War, my uncles who served in three different wars – this is all part of my family history. This is the incredible strong stuff of my own DNA. They say only the most dominant genes continue through generations. So I have to believe strength and perseverance are two of them.
I think about what that generation must have lived, what they sacrificed and what they endured. And it causes me to miss them – especially this time of year – in July—when I rise for the National Anthem, or I see flags waving in the breeze at the cemetery, or I hear a faint strain of Taps, or I walk by each of their photos in my home.
But this kind of story just isn’t mine. This just isn’t my DNA. Indeed. It’s the lifeblood of America itself. And we owe those who came before us a great deal of debt for the freedoms we enjoy and even take for granted.
To all of the men and women who continue to serve this nation proudly, thank you for your service. Your commitment, your dedication and your bravery do not go unnoticed.