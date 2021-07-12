Commentary
Thoughts on Patriotism
Its Meaning, Its Sacrifice and Its Legacy
Patriotism has always felt like a loaded term to me.
In a hyper-polarized political state, where we often hear neighbors say that this leader or the other “isn’t my President,” or where the American flag is colorized to fit a specific agenda, robbing the red, white, and blue of her image, I’ve begun to see some cracks in our collective identity. Patriotism is more complicated for Black Americans who may hear “patriotism,” but think “sentimentality” for a time that they were treated barbarically. For my partner and his family who immigrated from The Philippines, patriotism is the price they happily paid for a life of opportunity.
However, mere difference in experience is not the only complication to understanding patriotism. Indeed, the struggle to control the narrative about what the United States of America is or isn’t has been waged by each new generation. Older Americans are kinder - she’s an imperfect union to them. Younger generations are more biting - America is a country in crisis.
And yet, there is one distinguishing quality that unites generations and demographics of Americans behind the idea of patriotism - military service.
“Serving your country is about the most patriotic thing you can do,” my grandmother, Betsy Dolly, said as she slid another photo of her father in uniform across the table to me. Her Dad, Lemuel Hanley Buckley, served 37 months in the Pacific theatre during World War II having arrived in Hawaii mere days before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. An infantryman in the Army, “Buck” as he was better known, served on the Marshall, Marianas, and Solomon Islands, too.
Like many families, the Buckleys sent both Buck and another son, Otto, to war in 1941. The two crossed paths twice while overseas, the Cumberland Evening Times wrote. The same newspaper covered when Buck, a mechanic in civilian life, built the first washing machine ever to exist in Saipan from salvaged materials. Back home, their sister, my Aunt Bert, moved to Baltimore to work in an ammunition factory.
Buck didn’t waste time when he returned home after the war; he married my great-grandmother Marie, the “prettiest woman in Oldtown,” and they welcomed my grandma in May of 1946. My grandma would later meet my grandfather, Henry Nelson Dolly, and within three months of their marriage, he was drafted to serve in Vietnam. In fact, of the nine brothers in the Dolly family, six of them went off to war in the 1960’s. My grandmother’s brother Lemuel went, too, serving 13 months overseas before returning home. Two decades later, my mother Sherry and her twin brother Nelson would also enlist in the service. And another two decades later, I would give birth to the daughter of a service member stationed, if you can believe it, mere miles from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
And though I cherish this lineage, the wartime battles won are not what elicit patriotism for me. My great-grandfather returned from World War II with untreated PTSD and struggled with alcoholism until he died at a relatively young age. My grandfather had been back from Vietnam for about five years before Agent Orange poisoning cropped up as esophageal cancer and robbed him of his vocal chords - indeed, I’ve never heard my grandfather’s voice. “There’s a lot of heartache for the military family,” my grandmother says, and she’s right.
And it’s that heartache that brings me as close to patriotism as I’ll ever experience. Most in my family were drafted to war, saw combat, and came back injured in one way or another. Yet, they made a way for themselves, encouraged their children to do a measure better, and lived the happiest little lives they could. Their courage to keep living and striving for success is what brings me a sense of patriotism and devotion.
“That is what America is - the people who love each other,” says Grandma Betsy, “it’s not about who is President or what fight we find ourselves in. The real America is the one that goes on day to day.”
Our country has flaws - significant and structural ones - and celebrating her long and complicated past is a difficult task, especially a time where individualism appears to be in vogue, and where community and consensus are passé. However, to move forward as a nation, we have to accept and embrace that our country egregiously stumbles but can do better and will, as long as we all pitch in. In fact, patriotism is really about facing the contradictions between word and deed, and trying as hard as we can to align the two. Patriotism is about what goes on day to day.