Save Our Silk
Reflections of the Past and Visions for the Future
How the Silk Mill hopes to re-spin gold.
There are half emptied bottles of aspirin, unpunched time cards, calendars still hanging from nails, slippers worn by employees, emptied and abandoned lunch pails. There’s a hat of the last superintendent here in an office that hasn’t been used for sixty years. And spools. Thousands upon thousands of spools.
To walk through the Silk Mill in Lonaconing is to tour local history once removed. Its interior is haunting. Its items are simply left behind. Abandoned.
Portions of the roof have collapsed. Windows are busted out. And curious townspeople from neighboring private properties stand like palace guards approaching any and all who dare to park or get too close.
There is still a spirit here – of belonging, of possession. The people of Lonaconing take pride in and even protect the Silk Mill – which ceased production two generations ago. And yet, the building and its contents still remain almost holy to those who call this town home.
Once a leading employer in Allegany County, the Klotz Throwing Mill – as the company was known then – employed more than 300 people at its peak. While the silk mill experienced a boon in the turn of the 20th Century, the middle part of the 1900s brought significant changes – in the way textiles were manufactured and in the economy itself. Labor laws also shifted after World War II. And locally, the success of the Celanese plant in Cumberland was not exactly good news for the mill in Lonaconing. The mill eventually experienced shutdowns because of the lack of orders. Its doors finally closed 65 years ago and have not reopened for business since.
Allegany Magazine first did a lengthy feature story on the Silk Mill in our June 2008 edition. That same year, the silk mill was placed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of the11 Most Endangered Historic Places. The Endangered Maryland website at that time described the mill as the “only remaining silk mill in the U.S. with its machinery, company records, and workers’ personal effects remaining unchanged from the time that the factory ceased operations in 1957.”
In 2008, we interviewed Herb Crawford, who purchased the 48,000 square foot building in the hopes of restoring it as a county tourist attraction.
“I’ve been taking care of it ever since,” Herb Crawford told us 14 years ago. “Patching leaks in the roof. It’s just a Band-Aid sort of thing. But I’m not getting any younger. We want to push tourism in the county. The more things we have to see the better off we are,” he told us then. “We need to add the Lonaconing Silk Mill to our tourist attractions and adapt it for re-use.”
Herb did not live to see his dream come to fruition. He died at the age of 84 in 2019. And with him seemed to also die the future and the potential of the old silk mill building.
Rebecca Trusell – a textile historian even wrote her university Master’s Thesis on the history of an eventual dissolvement of the mill, suggesting ways preservation and historical societies could use the mill to an advantage. Her paper’s description of the building’s interior was authentic – albeit unsettling.
“Correspondence is stacked in drawers, tacked to beams, and wedged between things: With soaking formulate, production notes, or just repair schedules. A calendar sized board nailed to a beam has tiny skeins over the surface, the gloss or rayon or the pearl of silk shine through fifty years of soot,” her paper reads. “The machine shop lathe reads 1861. Accessories read 1860…The dynasty collapsed before the last production run in 1957, when reelers, coners, and testers walked away from what was now General Textile Mills – and never returned. The doors closed and time froze.”
Indeed. Time froze, leaving the mill in a state of suspended animation. A type of postmodern purgatory. A ghost mill.
And so it has even been 14 years since we last explored the cavernous industrial building. Then, there had been interest from a Japanese textile company to purchase the plant but the deal never transpired and nothing came of the international visit. Portions of the movie Button starring Dick Van Dyke and Jane Seymour were even shot here. Still, after all the publicity surrounding a Hollywood movie, nothing at the building materialized and it sat. Again. Alone. Abandoned.
But not forgotten
Enter Lonaconing native and entrepreneur Brandon Sloan.
Brandon purchased the property in March from heirs of Crawford. And from the moment he signed the deed, Brandon – at only 28 years old -- has been at the property, securing an office inside for use and making known his intentions to preserve the mill.
“There is so much potential but the first and foremost thing, I believe, is making sure it remains standing,” he says. “We’ve got some plans for the place.”
Indeed, he does. He has already tapped community members to be officers on a mill foundation board that will actively seek state and local grant money that can be used for restoration.
“Everyone knows the silk mill. I grew up riding pedal bikes up and down the road here,” Brandon says. He is not making public some of his plans (although he will volley ideas back and forth privately). All he will admit to on record now is that a portion will become a museum.
“We have some really cool plans for it,” he teases. “The office area and the floor with the machinery will become part of the museum, which will document the history from (the town of) Barton to Midland. This area has so much historical history with it. I think it is important to get it on display.”
Cameras have also been installed to prevent vandalism. “People can come and take photos outside but we don’t want them entering the premises. This is a work zone so please don’t trespass,” he says. “A lot of people have reached out to me. They come by and bring machinery. They do whatever needs done. I was born and raised here. It was always be Coney for me.”
“I grew up in Lonaconing and was always fascinated by the mill. It was always a mystery being locked up and shut away. I love old buildings and have slowly been buying others. The deal with the mill was an ‘in the right place at the right time’ situation,” Brandon says.
But why now?
“I like to stay busy. My other projects are up and running on their own and I needed a new one,” he says with a smirk laced with secrets and plans yet revealed. “Plus if nothing was done for the mill, it wouldn’t have lasted much longer.”
Allegany Magazine’s Carisa Fazenbaker and reporter Greg Larry of our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News also contributed to this story