A Night at the Museum?
Are the Evil Queen and Handsome Prince waltzing outside the display case?
Inside the Allegany Museum in Downtown Cumberland, yes, there are the usual historical artifacts and treasures one might expect to find in a museum dedicated to the rich and deep history of Mountain Maryland. There are invaluable souvenirs from the early days of firefighting to items from the Celanese. There is glass made and sold at one time right here at home. There is a tribute to Cumberland’s great industrial breweries – can you say Old German? And of course, the museum just opened its Crossroads of America exhibit that is absolutely impressive and of national museum quality.
But tucked into a corner of the museum – at the end of the main hall and by taking a sharp right turn sits an animated exhibit that some say is a little too lifelike. It is an exhibit that seems oddly out of place and out of character for a building otherwise steeped in tradition. In fact, any mention of this display on the museum’s website is hard to find and takes some searching.
A little over a decade ago, Meyersdale collector Gary Baer donated a former Saks Fifth Avenue Christmas window display to the City of Cumberland to use during the holidays. Then Main Street Manager Ed Mullaney proudly exhibited the pieces in all their rich and animatronic glory in an empty storefront. The display became so popular and so beloved that Baer decided the city should keep it and now the exhibit is part of the permanent collection in the museum.
That’s the official story. Unofficially visitors to the museum have reported to and inquired to the very publication the idea that something perhaps otherworldly could be happening here. Folks have told us they swear they have seen the mannequins and oversized puppets on display here change facial expressions, move arms and legs, and even breathe.
In fact, we sent Allegany Magazine photo correspondent Cathy Heffner to the museum specifically to photograph the “Sleeping Beauty” exhibit.
“When we went in the museum my husband had his phone which was fully charged on his belt. My phone in the car,” Cathy tells us. “We were in there little over an hour or so. He never used his phone. We left the museum and got back to the car and his phone was totally dead.”
Could it be this fairytale does come to life when the museum closes at night? The exhibit is located just off the main ballroom and the characters are dressed for a lovely formal event. When the volunteers and board members bid adieu for the evening, are the Evil Queen and Handsome Prince waltzing outside the display case? Does Sleeping Beauty awaken and walk among the Kelly Tires and Moonshine still?
Perhaps you should check out the Allegany Museum and the exhibit for yourself. This actually could be the place in town where history comes to life. Literally.
Editor’s Note: Gary Baer passed away on March 7, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was 82