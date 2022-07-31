A Visit Among the Tall Pines
Did I mention I taste tested seven flavors there?
I was trying to think how best to organized this story. About a visit to Tall Pines Distillery in Salisbury, Pa. And then I remembered that the day after I was there, I had messaged my nephew, Cody Stephens, about it. Cody and his wife, Kiersten, now live in Georgia. And being in their mid-20s and the millennials that they are, they travel a lot. They look for “experiences” when they go on trips together. And so I knew he would probably like to hear about my adventure du jour at a local moonshine distillery. Yes, I said, moonshine! Just like Cody’s Great Grandfather George and his brothers used to make – when they weren’t supposed to make it. Only Tall Pines has found ways to infuse natural flavors into their shine – which makes it perfect for mixing or straight shooting. And so when I was trying to come up with a great way to tell this story, I remembered my text conversation with my nephew. And I figured – heck – why not just share the transcript. It does – after all – best encapsulate the entire experience. Or what I can remember of it.
SR: Hey, Cody. What’s up?
CS: Hey, Uncle. Not much. Was just sitting here with the dog. Everything good?
SR: Yeah. You remember telling me about how you and the Mrs. did the distillery tours when you went to Tennessee?
CS: Yeah. What’s up?
SR: The magazine’s account executive – Carisa – you’ve met her – and I were on our way back from an out of town appointment we were on together and we stopped at one that’s in Salisbury, Pa. It’s called Tall Pines.
CS: I think I’ve heard about that place. How was it?
SR: Well, next time you guys are in town, I’ll take you there. Remember we mentioned going on the beverage tour in Allegany County together – Locust Post, 1812, Dig Deep… etc.
CS: Yeah. LOL. We talked about the wife and me not really being “wine” people.
SR: Yup. So let’s include Tall Pines. The bartender Josh set me up with a tasting and I taste tested seven different kinds of their moonshine.
CS: Haha. Nice.
SR: And Josh was also telling me what you could serve with them. If you didn’t want to do a straight shot. You can mix it with sweet tea. Coke. Coffee. Let’s see. I tasted Bananas Foster, peach, café mocha, peppermint, and cherry, two others….
CS: Can’t remember them all, huh?
SR: Apparently not. Hahaha. And then I had a coffee with the café mocha shot in it. Wow.
CS: Not a bad way to spend the day, huh?
SR: Nope. And I wasn’t driving so no worries.
CS: That’s good. And so you liked the place huh?
SR: Yeah and you know I’m a lightweight but I enjoyed it. They have outdoor seating there. And a pretty cool indoor place to go. On weekends, they have live music and food trucks. It’s pretty cool. The owner took us inside and showed us how it’s made and how it goes through the stills.
CS: I bet that was a cool tour.
SR: It was. And in the summer, he has a retooled car he parks outside. He said people find the property because of that car. It’s called the Bootlegger and was featured on the History Channel show, “Road Hauks.” It would be a cool place for a bachelor party or a birthday. Nice, out in the country, just before you get to Salisbury proper, I guess.
CS: Definitely sounds like a place we might like to check out.
SR: And when you do, you have to use the men’s room. There are funny signs you have to read to believe. I am sure there are signs like that in the ladies’ room too. But I didn’t go in there to look.
CS: That’s good to know. LOL.
SR: I know. Right? Oh, and tell Kiersten there is a boutique and a store behind the distillery. It has a lot of her style in there. That kind of farmhouse chic Boho Cowboy stuff she likes – from wine glasses to pillows. And a lot of clothes. Carisa had to try on a pair of flared bottom jeans. And while she was in the dressing room, I tried on a denim studded shirt. Just for fun. The woman working in the shop thought it looked really good on me and so she took a picture of me wearing it and posted it to their Instagram page.
CS: Oh. Is that the picture you posted yesterday? You looked ready for the stage. You just need a band!
SR: Oh. Saw that. Did ya’? So yeah, naturally, I had to buy it.
CS: Naturally. Of course. But did you buy any of moonshine? ;-)
SR: Um. Yeah. Did I mention I taste tested seven flavors there?
CS: You did, yeah. LOL. So you bought all seven?
SR: Six actually.
CS: Well, don’t forget. My birthday and the wife’s birthday are both next week.
SR: Who do you think I bought them for? I got you covered.
CS: LOL. Good deal.