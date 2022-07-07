It’s a Date
Calendar Spotlight
July 11, 2022
Bryan Bielanski
Live at Loft 129
Cumberland, Maryland
Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer-songwriter: that’s Bryan Bielanski!
“Probably the most fun memory was performing at the Charlotte, North Carolina Thanksgiving Day Parade a few years ago. I was on a float with some animatronic dinosaurs, and it was reported there were approximately 100,000 in attendance that day,” Bryan tells Allegany Magazine.
Although he is inspired by some of the rock greats like Tom Petty and REM, he has a distinct musical style and lyrics that make you think deep thoughts and “feel like you’re really alive!” Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, this critically acclaimed globetrotting singer-songwriter has been touring the U.S. and the world for the last 10 years. During that time, Bryan has performed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Austria, Belgium, California, Canada, China, Colorado, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Italy, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Luxembourg, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mexico, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Netherlands, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Poland, Russia, South Carolina, South Dakota, Switzerland, Tennessee, Texas, Thailand, United Kingdom, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Whew!
And on July 11, he brings his show live to Cumberland at Loft 129.
“People can expect high energy, positive vibes, catchy songs and a little bit of silliness too,” Bryan promises. “It will be my first time in Cumberland and it looks like there is a lot of fun stuff to do! I am a bit of a history buff and always like passing through cities with a rich history. I would definitely like to check out the Washington Street Historic District and the Western Maryland Railway Station!”
To listen to samples of Bryan Bielanski’s music, check out https://bryanssuperhappyfuntime.bandcamp.com/
To purchase tickets or for more information on one of Cumberland’s newest and hottest live performance venues, visit https://loft129.org/events/bryan-bielanski