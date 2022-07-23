Coffee Break!
Visting Bedford's Big Pot
If you’re already in Bedford, there’s no reason you can’t swing by for a pot of coffee! In fact, it’s one of the biggest pots in the nation.
Officially known as the “Koontz Coffee Pot,” this roadside giant attraction is 18 feet tall and 22 feet in diameter. It was originally built in 1927 by David Koontz, a local gas station owner. He constructed the coffee pot of brick and metal sheeting to attract travelers along Route 30 (also known as the Lincoln Highway) to stop at his gas station.
When it was originally built, the Koontz Coffee Pot housed a small restaurant. In the 1930s, it became a bar and was attached to a hotel. At one time it was also a bus stop shelter. But ironically, the mammoth coffee pot has never been a coffee shop!
In 2004, the Coffee Pot was moved near the entrance of the Bedford County Fairgrounds where it percolates to this day.
By the way, if it was a real coffee pot, it would hold nearly 800,000 cups of coffee! That’s a lot of caffeine!